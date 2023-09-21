Submit Release
Carahsoft Named Tenable Top North America Public Sector Distributor for 2023

RESTON, Va., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the Top North America Public Sector Distributor for Tenable. The Tenable Global Partner Awards honor the success of Tenable’s highest-grossing distributors, resellers and managed security service providers (MSSPs) over the 2022 calendar year. The award was announced at Tenable’s annual partner event and recognizes Carahsoft for its commitment and dedication to growing the Tenable Public Sector business.

“Securing the modern attack surface is a team effort and Carahsoft’s integral part in delivering top notch cybersecurity solutions to agencies across the Public Sector is truly commendable,” said Jeff Brooks, Vice President of Channels and Alliances at Tenable. “These awards are hard earned and celebrate our partners' success in promoting and delivering Tenable's innovative cybersecurity solutions. We appreciate the critical role Carahsoft plays in helping Government agencies identify and manage cybersecurity risk.”

Carahsoft has served as Tenable’s Public Sector Distributor since 2020, broadening its reach in the Government with the support of Carahsoft’s reseller partners. Over these past few years, Carahsoft’s strategic partnership has provided marketing programs, partner enablement, quoting support and technical competency. In 2022, Carahsoft’s dedicated efforts contributed to a significant revenue increase and successful year for Tenable. Through numerous marketing efforts such as webinars, tradeshows and email campaigns, Carahsoft promoted brand awareness and generated leads for Tenable, but also helped educate its customer base within the Government on the importance of understanding and prioritizing vulnerabilities with the right solutions to prevent bad actors from infiltrating agency systems.

“We are proud to work with Tenable and our resellers to help Government agencies improve their cybersecurity posture,” said Eric Goycochea, Sales Director for the Tenable Team at Carahsoft. “Receiving this award speaks to the tenacity our sales and marketing teams exhibit in reaching new goals and supporting agencies in identifying and managing cyber risk in any environment. We appreciate Tenable’s partnership and look forward to continued success in the coming years.”

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

