Cambashi: Global Media & Entertainment Software Revenue Set for Growth Through 2027

Recent M&E software market analysis from Cambashi indicates robust global market growth through 2027

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recent market analysis from Cambashi indicates a robust global Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12% (in USD) for Media & Entertainment (M&E) software applications through 2027. This promising trajectory is driven by the increasing use of real-time engines, animation, rendering, production management, visual modeling, and special effects software. Growth is expected across various industry sectors, including gaming, film and television production, with expansion expected into non-traditional M&E markets.

Cambashi forecasts the most impressive annual growth rate of the real-time engines software segment, surpassing 15% through 2027. Rendering, visual modeling, animation and special effects segments are anticipated to grow between 10% and 15% annually until 2027. Production management software is the only segment expected to grow at less than 10% annually through the same period.

The video game development and TV and film production industries demand a diverse array of software tools, fundamentally transforming the creative process and elevating levels of precision, realism, and visual impact.

Key players in M&E software include Adobe, Autodesk, Unity Software, Epic Games, Nemetschek, and Chaos Software. These companies play vital roles in pushing the boundaries of graphics quality, interactivity, and visual fidelity.

“The M&E software segment is characterized by rapid movement and a notable trend of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) activities,” said David Land, senior consultant at Cambashi. “Providers are diversifying their product portfolios to fuel future growth. Examples include Unity Software's strategic acquisitions of Weta Digital and SpeedTree, Autodesk's acquisition of Moxion, and Nemetschek’s expansions through acquisitions of Redshift and Red Giant.” M&E software is expanding its horizons and reshaping other industries. Cambashi's research reveals a growing adoption of the software in sectors such as Manufacturing and Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC), empowering professionals to visualize and test projects with unprecedented precision.

