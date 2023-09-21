Global Rotating Equipment Repair Market Projected to Exceed USD 28.88 billion by 2033, Revitalizing Industrial Machinery! Persistence Market Research

Global Rotating Equipment Repair by Nature of Service (Condition Monitoring & Reliability Services, Reverse Engineering & Upgrade, Repair, Refurbish & Retrofit, Installation and Commissioning, and Components & Operating Software Upgrade)

New York, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rotating equipment repair market is expected to grow from USD 18.78 billion in 2023 to USD 28.88 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 4.9%. Rotating equipment is a critical component of many industrial processes, and its proper maintenance and repair are essential to ensure efficient and reliable operation.



The growing demand for energy and the increasing industrialization in developing countries are the key factors driving the growth of the global rotating equipment repair market.

Introduction

The global rotating equipment repair market is a critical sector within the industrial machinery and maintenance services industry. It encompasses a wide range of repair and maintenance services for various types of rotating equipment used in industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, power generation, and more.

This comprehensive research report provides an in-depth analysis of the dynamics, trends, challenges, and future prospects of the global rotating equipment repair market.

Market Overview

Rotating equipment repair services are essential for maintaining the operational efficiency and reliability of machinery like pumps, compressors, turbines, and motors. These services include inspection, diagnostics, maintenance, and repair of rotating equipment, ensuring that they function optimally. The market plays a crucial role in preventing costly downtime and equipment failures across industries.

Market Dynamics

Several key dynamics influence the global rotating equipment repair market:

Industrial Growth : The expansion of industrial sectors, such as energy, manufacturing, and petrochemicals, drives the demand for rotating equipment repair to ensure uninterrupted operations.

The expansion of industrial sectors, such as energy, manufacturing, and petrochemicals, drives the demand for rotating equipment repair to ensure uninterrupted operations. Aging Infrastructure : Aging machinery and infrastructure require frequent repairs and maintenance to extend their lifespan and enhance efficiency.

Aging machinery and infrastructure require frequent repairs and maintenance to extend their lifespan and enhance efficiency. Preventive Maintenance : Increasing adoption of preventive maintenance strategies by industries boosts the demand for regular equipment inspections and repair services.

Increasing adoption of preventive maintenance strategies by industries boosts the demand for regular equipment inspections and repair services. Technological Advancements : The integration of advanced technologies like predictive maintenance and condition monitoring enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of repair services.

The integration of advanced technologies like predictive maintenance and condition monitoring enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of repair services. Environmental Regulations: Stringent environmental regulations necessitate the repair and maintenance of equipment to meet emission standards and reduce energy consumption.

Market Challenges

Skilled Labor Shortage: The global rotating equipment repair market is facing a shortage of skilled labor. This is due to the increasing complexity of rotating equipment and the need for specialized skills to repair it.

The global rotating equipment repair market is facing a shortage of skilled labor. This is due to the increasing complexity of rotating equipment and the need for specialized skills to repair it. High Cost of Repair: The cost of repairing rotating equipment can be high, especially for complex equipment. This can be a challenge for end users, especially those in developing countries.

The cost of repairing rotating equipment can be high, especially for complex equipment. This can be a challenge for end users, especially those in developing countries. Stringent Regulations: The global rotating equipment repair market is subject to stringent regulations, which can vary from country to country. This can be a challenge for market players, as they need to comply with different regulations in different markets.

Competitive Landscape

The global rotating equipment repair market is competitive and includes both established players and regional service providers.

Key market players include-

The Weir Group PLC

Flowserve Corporation

General Electric Company

Siemens AG

KSB SE & Co. KGaA

Ebara Corporation

Sulzer AG

John Wood Group PLC

Torishima Pump Mfg. Co., Ltd

MAN ES

Stork and many more

Recent Developments

Siemens: 2023 - Launched a new digital platform for rotating equipment repair, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help customers optimize their maintenance and repair operations.

- Launched a new digital platform for rotating equipment repair, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help customers optimize their maintenance and repair operations. General Electric (GE): 2023 - Acquired a rotating equipment repair company called Baker Hughes Industrial Services. This acquisition is expected to strengthen GE's rotating equipment repair capabilities and expand its customer base.

- Acquired a rotating equipment repair company called Baker Hughes Industrial Services. This acquisition is expected to strengthen GE's rotating equipment repair capabilities and expand its customer base. Sulzer: 2022 - Opened a new rotating equipment repair facility in Qatar. This facility is expected to meet the growing demand for rotating equipment repair services in the Middle East and Africa region.

- Opened a new rotating equipment repair facility in Qatar. This facility is expected to meet the growing demand for rotating equipment repair services in the Middle East and Africa region. MAN Energy Solutions: 2022 - Launched a new predictive maintenance service for rotating equipment. This service uses data analytics to identify potential problems with rotating equipment before they occur, which can help customers to reduce downtime and repair costs.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by type, application, and region.

By type , the market is divided into pump repair, compressor repair, turbine repair, motor repair, and others. Pump repair is the largest segment of the market, accounting for over 30% of the total revenue in 2023. This is due to the wide range of applications of pumps in various industries, such as oil and gas, power generation, and manufacturing.

, the market is divided into pump repair, compressor repair, turbine repair, motor repair, and others. Pump repair is the largest segment of the market, accounting for over 30% of the total revenue in 2023. This is due to the wide range of applications of pumps in various industries, such as oil and gas, power generation, and manufacturing. By application, the market is segmented into oil and gas, power generation, mining, HVAC, and others. Oil and gas is the largest application segment of the market, accounting for over 40% of the total revenue in 2023. This is due to the extensive use of rotating equipment in the oil and gas industry for upstream, midstream, and downstream operations.

the market is segmented into oil and gas, power generation, mining, HVAC, and others. Oil and gas is the largest application segment of the market, accounting for over 40% of the total revenue in 2023. This is due to the extensive use of rotating equipment in the oil and gas industry for upstream, midstream, and downstream operations. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is the largest regional market, accounting for over 35% of the total revenue in 2023. This is due to the presence of a large number of end-use industries and the high adoption of advanced rotating equipment repair technologies.

