Toll Brothers Announces the Clubhouse Grand Opening at its Regency at Stonebrook 55+ Active-Adult Community in Sparks, Nevada

SPARKS, Nev., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of the expansive community clubhouse at its Regency at Stonebrook 55+ active-adult master-planned community in Northern Nevada located about 10 miles northeast of Reno. Regency at Stonebrook features 489 single-story homes and state-of-the-art onsite amenities situated on 118 acres. Prospective home buyers are invited to attend the clubhouse Grand Opening event on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 12 PM featuring live music, light fare and refreshments, and tours of the stunning new space.



The 10,000-square-foot Regency at Stonebrook clubhouse features a host of amenities, including an indoor pool, weight and cardio room, movement studio, coffee bar, and gathering spaces. Outdoor community recreation includes pickleball and bocce courts, an amphitheater, bike barn, and dog park. In addition, an onsite Lifestyle Director orchestrates a well-rounded calendar of social events for residents to enjoy.

“We are looking forward to showing our active-adult home buyers a first-rate private clubhouse where they can experience a vibrant lifestyle within our beautiful resort-style community,” said Donna O’Connell, Division President of Toll Brothers in Reno. “Regency at Stonebrook is an ideal choice for home buyers seeking a beautiful luxury new home in a community designed exclusively for active adults with no state income tax, the convenience of low-maintenance living, and the excitement of a new adventure every day.”





Regency at Stonebrook is a low-maintenance community offering spacious single-family home designs in four collections. The luxury homes range from 1,400 to over 2,600 square feet with 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 2.5 baths, 2- or 3-car garages, and covered patios for indoor/outdoor living. Home design options include home office or flex rooms, dual primary bedroom suites, RV garage, and more. Regency at Stonebrook features designer-coordinated exterior color schemes and carefully crafted interior design packages with a variety of personalization features. Home buyers looking to move sooner can take advantage of designer-appointed move-in ready and quick move-in homes available at the community. Home prices begin in the upper $400,000s.

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

For more information on the Regency at Stonebrook Clubhouse Grand Opening event, visit RegencyAtStonebrook.com/CGO.

Regency at Stonebrook is welcoming visitors to tour the 12 professionally decorated and landscaped model homes at 7481 Rustic Sky Court in Sparks. For more information on Regency at Stonebrook and Toll Brothers communities in Northern Nevada, call 855-400-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Reno.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

