Wootzano’s Presence in the US Reaches New Heights

British Robotics Company Selected for TechCrunch's Battlefield 200

SEDGEFIELD, United Kingdom, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wootzano Limited, the leading British robotics company, is making waves in the US market having recently been selected for the esteemed TechCrunch Battlefield 200 in San Francisco this year.

Wootzano demonstrated their unparalleled robotic packing system for post-harvest and robotic electronic skin that enables its robots to feel and handle delicate produce. With an immediate ROI and proven labour-saving solution, Wootzano’s AI-enabled robots have incredible advantages compared to human only labour, making them the ideal solution for agricultural operations across the US struggling to source workers. Dr Atif Syed, CEO and Founder of Wootzano Limited, said:

“Having expanded into the US earlier this year, we are thrilled to have been selected for this year's Battlefield 200 in San Francisco. As we continue to expand across the state, it's incredible to be among so many incredible innovations, especially as we push our labour-saving solution, Avarai, across new agricultural horizons in the US market.”

The decision to select Wootzano for TechCrunch’s Battlefield 200 comes at an especially opportune time as the robotics market is projected to reach $40 billion by 2025. With the cost savings and increased production capacity offered by Wootzano’s advanced technologies, the company is being touted as a major player in the industry. Alongside the economic advantages of enhanced productivity and cost savings, Wootzano’s AI-enabled technologies provide an additional opportunity to become more sustainable through reducing food waste.

Anyone interested in learning more about their labour-saving solutions and robotics technology can visit their website at: www.wootzano.com

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Any such forward-looking statements are not assurances of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those current expectations. Wootzano Limited assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

WOOTZANO LIMITED

Wootzano is a British state-of-the-art robotics company based in Sedgefield, in the northeast of England. Their highly dexterous robotic system, AvaraiTM, is crafted to meet the needs of the post-harvest industry by supplementing a struggling workforce in the packing of delicate, soft produce. Each feature is designed with the customer in mind to provide an immediate solution, without compromising on standards. The award-winning electronic skin provides a greater sensory awareness to the robotic hands and enables it to know the precise force needed to delicately pick and pack soft produce without causing internal or external damage to the fruit. Paired with the cutting-edge vision technology and sophisticated machine learning algorithms the systems can learn and see in real time, giving the customer a system that only gets better over time.

About Startup Battlefield

TechCrunch’s Startup Battlefield 200 is the world’s preeminent startup competition. Startup Battlefield 200 will showcase the top 200 startups from around the globe, across multiple industries. All 200 companies will go through training, have access to masterclasses, private receptions, communities and investor meet and greets. Companies that launched on our stage include Vurb, Trello, Mint, Dropbox, Yammer, Tripit, Redbeacon, Qwiki, Getaround, and Soluto.

About TechCrunch Disrupt

TechCrunch Disrupt is the world’s leading authority in debuting revolutionary startups, introducing game-changing technologies, and discussing what’s top of mind for the tech industry’s key innovators. This year, Disrupt gathers the best and brightest entrepreneurs, investors, hackers, and tech fans virtually and in-person for interviews, demos, Startup Battlefield 200, Networking, and more.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b61ea26c-1d85-4f3c-9e9c-5438ec68541e

Contact: Info@wootzano.com