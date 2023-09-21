It takes two to renegotiate a trade deal – as Keir Starmer will discover with the EU

Renegotiating the Brexit deal is not on the EU agenda at the moment

She, at least, had some leverage. Boris Johnson and David Frost gave that away in their determination to prize regulatory autonomy above all else. Keir Starmer is right, as he told the FT 1

Parker G, Keir Starmer pledges to seek major rewrite of Brexit deal, Financial Times, 17 September 2023, www.ft.com/content/6bdc4e88-c2ed-44ad-aa7d-c70bc358e027 2 Keir Starmer pledges to seek major rewrite of Brexit deal | Financial Times (ft.com) , that the Johnson–Frost deal, although wide-ranging in coverage, is thin on trade. But it is also a deal that met almost all the EU’s asks. The EU retained tariff and quota free access to the UK market for goods where it has a surplus (made even easier by the UK’s willingness to continue to recognise EU accreditation, and failure to impose full border controls) while a limited deal on services, where the UK had a surplus, has allowed EU member states to erode the UK’s market share.

It is little surprise therefore that “renegotiating the TCA” barely features on any EU member states radar. Ask an EU ambassador to the UK what its businesses think about the Trade and Cooperation Agreement and they tend to say its working pretty well – a view shared by the Commission in its latest assessment. Now that Rishi Sunak has concluded the Windsor Framework and the Horizon negotiations the UK has slipped down a long EU list of things it really wants to focus on – whether energy, Ukraine, de-risking China and the migrant crisis within the EU itself. The Commission itself is downplaying the significance of the review – pointing out that this is about looking at how the deal is being implemented, not a line-by-line reopening.