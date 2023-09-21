Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,445 in the last 365 days.

Ministers Reflect: What is it really like leading a government department?

Registrations and welcome refreshments | 09:30 – 10:00

Welcome | 10:00 – 10:15

  • Tim Durrant, programme director at the Institute for Government

What does Ministers Reflect tell us about being a minister? | 10:15 – 11:00

  • Tim Durrant, programme director at the Institute for Government
     

Mid-morning refreshment break | 11:00 – 11:15

What can the civil service learn from Ministers Reflect? | 11:15 – 12:15

  • Chloe Smith MP, MP for Norwich North, and former minister at DSIT, DWP and the Cabinet Office.
  • Dame Una O’Brien DCB, former Permanent Secretary at DHSC (then Department of Health)
  • Alex Thomas, programme director at the Institute for Government

Chair: Dr Cath Haddon, programme director at the Institute for Government

 

Lunch | 12:15 – 13:00

What can academics learn from Ministers Reflect? | 13:00 – 14:00

  • Professor John Boswell, Associate Professor in Politics at the University of Southampton
  • Dr Jessica Smith, Lecturer in Politics with Quantitative Methods at the University of Edinburgh
  • Dr Orly Siow, Associate Senior Lecturer in Gender Studies at Lund University
  • Professor Felicity Matthews, Chair in Politics at the University of Sheffield

Chair: Dr Alice Lillysenior researcher at the Institute for Government

 

Afternoon refreshment break | 14:00 – 14:15

Ministers Reflect around the world: how do ministers’ roles in different governments compare? | 14:15 – 15:15

  • Professor Caspar van den Berg, Chair in Global and Local Governance at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, and member of the Dutch senate
  • Dr Hans Gutbrod, Associate Professor of Public Policy at Ilia State University in Georgia
  • Akash Paun, programme director at the Institute for Government
  • Catherine Haddon, programme director at the Institute for Government

Chair: Tim Durrant, programme director at the Institute for Government

 

Afternoon refreshment break | 15:15 – 15:30

What can Ministers Reflect tell us about government in the UK over the last 30 years? | 15:30 – 16:30

 

Drinks reception | 16:30 – 18:00

 

You just read:

Ministers Reflect: What is it really like leading a government department?

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more