Ministers Reflect: What is it really like leading a government department?
Registrations and welcome refreshments | 09:30 – 10:00
Welcome | 10:00 – 10:15
- Tim Durrant, programme director at the Institute for Government
What does Ministers Reflect tell us about being a minister? | 10:15 – 11:00
-
Tim Durrant, programme director at the Institute for Government
Mid-morning refreshment break | 11:00 – 11:15
What can the civil service learn from Ministers Reflect? | 11:15 – 12:15
- Chloe Smith MP, MP for Norwich North, and former minister at DSIT, DWP and the Cabinet Office.
- Dame Una O’Brien DCB, former Permanent Secretary at DHSC (then Department of Health)
- Alex Thomas, programme director at the Institute for Government
Chair: Dr Cath Haddon, programme director at the Institute for Government
Lunch | 12:15 – 13:00
What can academics learn from Ministers Reflect? | 13:00 – 14:00
- Professor John Boswell, Associate Professor in Politics at the University of Southampton
- Dr Jessica Smith, Lecturer in Politics with Quantitative Methods at the University of Edinburgh
- Dr Orly Siow, Associate Senior Lecturer in Gender Studies at Lund University
- Professor Felicity Matthews, Chair in Politics at the University of Sheffield
Chair: Dr Alice Lilly, senior researcher at the Institute for Government
Afternoon refreshment break | 14:00 – 14:15
Ministers Reflect around the world: how do ministers’ roles in different governments compare? | 14:15 – 15:15
- Professor Caspar van den Berg, Chair in Global and Local Governance at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, and member of the Dutch senate
- Dr Hans Gutbrod, Associate Professor of Public Policy at Ilia State University in Georgia
- Akash Paun, programme director at the Institute for Government
- Catherine Haddon, programme director at the Institute for Government
Chair: Tim Durrant, programme director at the Institute for Government
Afternoon refreshment break | 15:15 – 15:30
What can Ministers Reflect tell us about government in the UK over the last 30 years? | 15:30 – 16:30
Drinks reception | 16:30 – 18:00