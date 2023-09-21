Ministers Reflect: What is it really like leading a government department?

Registrations and welcome refreshments | 09:30 – 10:00

Welcome | 10:00 – 10:15

Tim Durrant, programme director at the Institute for Government

What does Ministers Reflect tell us about being a minister? | 10:15 – 11:00

Tim Durrant, programme director at the Institute for Government



Mid-morning refreshment break | 11:00 – 11:15

What can the civil service learn from Ministers Reflect? | 11:15 – 12:15

Chloe Smith MP, MP for Norwich North, and former minister at DSIT, DWP and the Cabinet Office.

Dame Una O’Brien DCB, former Permanent Secretary at DHSC (then Department of Health)

Alex Thomas, programme director at the Institute for Government

Chair: Dr Cath Haddon, programme director at the Institute for Government

Lunch | 12:15 – 13:00

What can academics learn from Ministers Reflect? | 13:00 – 14:00

Professor John Boswel l, Associate Professor in Politics at the University of Southampton

Dr Jessica Smith , Lecturer in Politics with Quantitative Methods at the University of Edinburgh

Dr Orly Siow , Associate Senior Lecturer in Gender Studies at Lund University

Professor Felicity Matthews, Chair in Politics at the University of Sheffield

Chair: Dr Alice Lilly, senior researcher at the Institute for Government

Afternoon refreshment break | 14:00 – 14:15

Ministers Reflect around the world: how do ministers’ roles in different governments compare? | 14:15 – 15:15

Professor Caspar van den Berg, Chair in Global and Local Governance at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands, and member of the Dutch senate

Dr Hans Gutbrod , Associate Professor of Public Policy at Ilia State University in Georgia

Akash Paun , programme director at the Institute for Government

Catherine Haddon, programme director at the Institute for Government

Chair: Tim Durrant, programme director at the Institute for Government

Afternoon refreshment break | 15:15 – 15:30

15:30 – 16:30 What can Ministers Reflect tell us about government in the UK over the last 30 years? |

Drinks reception | 16:30 – 18:00