IGS Announced as Business Culture Award Finalist 2023

Integrated Global Services (IGS), has been shortlisted in the Best Global/ International Organisation for Business Culture in the 2023 Business Culture Awards.

Since joining IGS in 2009, the philosophy has been to build on our track record to create an even stronger, more cohesive culture around our core values that unify IGS personnel around the world.” — Rich Crawford