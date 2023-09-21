IGS Announced as Business Culture Award Finalist 2023
Integrated Global Services (IGS), has been shortlisted in the Best Global/ International Organisation for Business Culture in the 2023 Business Culture Awards.
Since joining IGS in 2009, the philosophy has been to build on our track record to create an even stronger, more cohesive culture around our core values that unify IGS personnel around the world.”LONDON, COLCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International surface solutions provider, Integrated Global Services (IGS), has been named as a finalist in the Best Global/ International Organisation for Business Culture in the 2023 Business Culture Awards.
Founded in 2016, the Business Culture Awards celebrates and rewards companies from around the world for delivering the best workplace experience. Other businesses named as finalists include HSBC, Sage, Lloyds Banking Group, and Invesco.
IGS will be up against tough competition from a host of other global businesses in a category that rewards people and organisations who establish a strong purpose, values and behaviours and lead the way in wholesale business transformation.
Commenting on the announcement, IGS CEO and President Rich Crawford, said: “Since joining IGS in 2009, the philosophy has been to build on our track record to create an even stronger, more cohesive culture around our core values that unify IGS personnel around the world. Our nomination by The Business Culture Awards reflects our commitment to this philosophy, and we are proud to be named as a finalist alongside some well-known brands.
“Our vision is to become the most valued global provider of on-site surface solutions for mission-critical equipment in the eyes of our customers, and an essential part of that is attracting and developing the best talent. Through various cultural transformation initiatives, we have developed a team of high-performing, incredibly committed and motivated people, which is reflected in our rapid growth in customers, application references, and global revenue and profitability.
“Our diverse global workforce, with 54% being people of color, stands testament to our inclusivity. Furthermore, with 75% of our career advancements happening internally, we’re not just growing—we're growing together. At the heart of our philosophy is a simple truth—our people are at the core of our success. We've built a culture that promotes continuous improvement, ensuring we’re always listening, learning, and evolving. Every task, every challenge, every success is a shared chapter in our collective story.”
In the past year, IGS has added more than 100 new personnel and doubled its pipeline of critical equipment applications through aggressive organic growth, strategic acquisitions, and business transformation initiatives.
The Business Culture Awards ceremony will take place on Wednesday, 15 November 2023, at the Connaught Rooms, London.
To find out more about the Business Culture Awards, visit: https://businesscultureawards.com/
