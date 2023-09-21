Shapiro Administration Awards $200,000 to Boost Student Interest in Manufacturing Careers in Northwestern Pennsylvania

Investments like this one through the Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career program are helping to create real opportunity for Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, PA – Emphasizing the Shapiro Administration’s commitment to giving Pennsylvanians the freedom to chart their own course to success, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger today announced a $200,000 grant to support manufacturing programs at the Northwest PA Industrial Resource Center (NWIRC) to inspire students and connect manufacturing talent in Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties with regional employers.

NWIRC’s “Project Manufacturing Talent Stream” will receive the funding through a Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career (MTTC) grant to introduce and implement two new proven programs to the region (Dream Team and STEAM Club), leverage existing community programs, and innovate new initiatives — all while building stronger ties with the regional manufacturing industry.

Project Manufacturing Talent Stream will bring students and other future job seekers onsite to manufacturers to explore and connect with career opportunities, while creating a more active role for regional manufacturers in the community.

“The Shapiro Administration is investing in the Commonwealth’s next generation of workers and making Pennsylvania a place where everyone can chart their own rewarding career course,” said Secretary Siger. “Using our investment in Project Manufacturing Talent Stream, the NWIRC will identify students looking for a career path and workers already in the job market and show them the exciting and well-paying manufacturing opportunities that are available right now in the region.”

Project Manufacturing Talent Stream will have a tangible impact on the regional manufacturing industry using a multi-faceted approach including:

Developing, coordinating, and promoting a PA Dream Team for manufacturing in Clarion, Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties;

Launching STEAM Clubs at select high schools;

Connecting manufacturers to new sources of future talent; and

Leveraging existing workforce development and career exploration programs in the region.

“Within our mission to support the challenges of manufacturers in our 13-county region, we know one is finding employees and we’ve made it a strategic priority to be part of the solution to stir-up excitement around manufacturing and connect manufacturers with new talent,” said Bob Zaruta, NWIRC President/CEO. “Through this initiative, the over-arching goal is to provide new opportunities and create awareness about existing opportunities for manufacturers to share with students the cool things they make and do and have inspiring career conversations.”

Training-to-Career grants support projects that result in short-term work-readiness, job placement, or the advancement of manufacturing. The Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Grant program works collaboratively with local manufacturers to identify and teach missing essential skills for entry level applicants seeking manufacturing employment, engage youth or those with barriers to career opportunities in manufacturing, and or advance capacity for local or regional manufacturers.

Since taking office, Governor Josh Shapiro has been focused on creating real opportunity for Pennsylvanians, whether that’s through college or the workforce. The 2023-24 bipartisan budget delivers on that promise by investing $23.5 million in workforce training and vo-tech programs to prepare more students for skilled careers in the building, construction, and infrastructure industries and $6 million in pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programming so Pennsylvanians can earn-while-they-learn and secure a job that leads to family-sustaining wages.

