President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation on September 21 at the initiative of the Azerbaijani side.

President Ilham Aliyev offered his apology and profound condolences over the tragic death of the military personnel of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Karabakh on September 20. The head of state emphasized that a thorough investigation would be conducted and all the perpetrators would receive deserved punishment. The prosecutor general’s offices of both countries are in close contact over the case.

The President of Azerbaijan also said that he was ready to provide financial assistance to the families of the killed.

The sides noted the importance of consistent implementation of the agreements reached with the support of the Russian peacekeeping contingent on the complete cessation of hostilities in Karabakh. Much significance is attached in this context to the contacts started in the city of Yevlakh today between the representatives of Azerbaijan’s state bodies and the Armenian population of Karabakh with the participation of the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

Priority steps were discussed to stabilize the regional situation and solve humanitarian problems. Vladimir Putin underscored the importance of ensuring the rights and security of the Armenian population of Karabakh. The Azerbaijani side’s readiness for interaction on this matter with Russian peacekeepers was confirmed.

The sides agreed to step up efforts towards opening transportation communications, delimitation of the Azerbaijan-Armenia border, and signing the peace treaty between Baku and Yerevan during the process of negotiations against the backdrop of high-level trilateral agreements reached in 2020-2022.