Notoginseng Root Extract Market to grow at a CAGR of 3.4%, reaching US$ 432.8 Million by 2028| States TMR
Rising demand for high-quality root extracts in food and pharmaceutical industries is expected to drive the Notoginseng Root Extract Market.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE , UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Transparency Market Research, “𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 Information By Form and By Region – Market Forecast Till 2028”, industry is projected to grow to US$ 432.8 Million, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during the forecast period (2018 - 2028).
Fondly known as the miracle root for preservation of life, notoginseng has always nurtured research interests of geroscientists. Beyond the relatively conventional and more commonly sought-after application area, i.e. in anti-aging products, a new research study of Transparency Market Research (TMR) attempts to explore additional functional areas of the extracts of notoginseng root to help stakeholders in the global notoginseng root extract market, spot profitable opportunities.
𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐚, 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞
Pro-haemostatic activity of notoginseng root extract has been affirming its benefits in accelerating blood clotting process, which continues to create opportunities for producers in pharmaceuticals industry. However, the recently demonstrated anti-haemostatic properties point to a critical research area that deserves deeper assessment of the possible role of notoginseng root extract in the process of excessive bleeding.
While several pharmacological formulations already include notoginseng root extract as one of the key ingredients, immuno-stimulatory, anti-inflammatory, anti-fibrotic, neuroprotective, vasodialatory, and anti-hypertensive properties of notoginseng root extract further prompt a broader scope of application in years to come.
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭: 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐨𝐩𝐬𝐢𝐬
The Notoginseng Extract Market is anticipated to experience substantial growth across various regions, including North America (NA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the USA, and China. North America is expected to dominate the market due to the increasing awareness about the health benefits associated with Notoginseng Extract, coupled with the rising demand for natural and herbal products. Notoginseng Extract market in APAC is projected to witness significant growth owing to the extensive use of traditional Chinese medicine in this region. China, being the largest consumer and producer of herbal products, is likely to contribute significantly to the market growth. The market share percentage valuation of these regions is estimated to be North America (30%), APAC (40%), Europe (15%), USA (7%), and China (8%).
The list of the regions covered are: North America: United States, Canada, Europe: GermanyFrance, U.K., Italy, Russia,Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, South, India, Australia, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Latin America:Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Middle East & Africa:Turkey, Saudi, Arabia, UAE, Korea.
𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 -
• NOW Foods
• Imperial Elixir
• Nature's Health
• Nutra Champs
• Puritan's Pride Ginseng Complex
• Umeken Good Morning RG
• Swanson Korean
• The Garden of Natural Solution
• Marutaka Pulse Co., Ltd
𝐍𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 – 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
By Form
• Powder
• Liquid
By End-Use
• Pharmaceuticals
• Cosmetics
• Health Supplement Products
