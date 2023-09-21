Hunters are reminded to ask first, treat landowners with respect when hunting on private land

Idaho Code 36-1604 allows landowners to provide recreational opportunity on their lands in an “as is” condition, without being subject to liability. People who enjoy the benefit of recreating on property for free are responsible for dealing with potential hazards on the property.

For landowners interested in learning more about the potential financial and technical benefits for maintaining, developing or improving fish and wildlife habitat on their lands, check out Fish and Game’s Lands and Landowner Programs webpage.

State programs include the Habitat Improvement Program (HIP) and Access Yes! Federal and nongovernmental programs and grants are also available.

Building the foundation of trust between the hunter and the landowner

Before asking, sportsmen should consider the landowner’s perspective. Hunting season falls during a very busy time of year for farmers and ranchers, as many are rushing to get their fall work completed before winter. A steady stream of phone calls and hunters appearing randomly at their front door takes time away from getting work done and can be overwhelming.

When asking, be polite, friendly and ask during reasonable hours. Calling or knocking on a rancher’s door at 6 a.m. the day you want to hunt is the best way to get a door slammed in your face. If you haven’t already obtained permission before the season begins, a face-to-face meeting at the landowner’s house a few evenings before you plan to hunt is usually appropriate.

Hunters seeking permission are required to get written permission from the landowner, preferably before the season begins. A permission form is available in the 2023 Big Game Season and Rules booklet, at Fish and Game offices and at any county sheriff’s office. Other methods of permission are still legal, but written is the best.

“A little courtesy goes a long way, and those hunters who plan ahead and ask permission in advance have a good chance of being let on,” said Palazzolo.

If allowed to hunt, both hunters and landowners should clearly understand what “permission” is being given. For instance, is permission for a single day or for the whole season? Is permission only to hunt deer, or is it for elk or just upland game birds? Also, are you asking permission just for yourself, or will others be hunting with you? And never assume because permission was granted last year, that the same applies this year.

“Don’t just assume,” Palazzolo said. “Iron out all the details with the landowner well in advance.”

Landowners want to know who’s on their property, and some even manage hunter numbers by setting a limit. The limit makes for a higher quality hunting experience and helps the landowner keep track of who will be on their land and when.

If your request is denied, don’t take it personally. Be understanding and remain polite, whether or not the landowner explains the reason for the decision. Remember, your courtesy and show of respect may affect the outcome of future requests.