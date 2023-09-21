The Chefz and Snapchat: A Partnership for Tangible Advertising Success During Saudi National Day 93

Real Friendships, Real Impact: Harnessing Snapchat's Reach for Authentic Brand Connections

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Chefz, a premium food and sweets delivery platform founded in 2017, has partnered with Snapchat to transform its advertising approach in Saudi Arabia, leveraging the platform's remarkable reach and engagement.

Snapchat boasts over 22 million active users in Saudi Arabia, with a noteworthy 71% of them being parents, making it an integral part of daily life for families and communities across the Kingdom. The depth of engagement is evident as Snapchatters in Saudi Arabia open the app nearly 50 times a day, demonstrating their unwavering enthusiasm and connection with the platform.

During the Saudi Founding Day in 2023, The Chefz and Snapchat collaborated on an Augmented Reality (AR) lens campaign that garnered remarkable engagement. The campaign boasted an impressive average Lens Playtime of 23.82 seconds, illustrating the high level of user engagement on Snapchat. Furthermore, the campaign achieved more than three times the industry standard in terms of Shares, indicating its exceptional virality. Additionally, it garnered over three times more Saves than industry averages, emphasizing its resonance with Snapchat's audience. Most notably, the Return on Ad Spend (ROAS) exceeded 20x, underscoring the exceptional return on investment achieved through Snapchat's platform.

Building on this success, The Chefz is continuing its partnership with Snapchat for an innovative campaign to celebrate the Saudi National Day this year, aiming to harness the power of Snapchat's reach and influence.

One of the standout features of Snapchat in Saudi Arabia is the daily interaction with Lenses, with over 85% of KSA users engaging with these augmented reality experiences. Notably, almost 60% of Saudi Arabia's Monthly Active users on Snapchat are aged 25 or older, showcasing the platform's diverse and inclusive audience.

"On Snapchat, brands can connect with consumers throughout moments that matter," emphasizes Abdulrahman Madkhali, Marketing Manager at The Chefz. "And in these real moments, brands have real influence."

Abdullah Alghamdi, Marketing and Growth Director at The Chefz emphasizes, "The partnership with Snapchat represents a significant step forward for The Chefz. We are committed to delivering exceptional culinary experiences to our customers, and this collaboration allows us to expand our reach and provide our services to an even wider audience. Together with Snapchat, we look forward to creating memorable moments for our customers and delivering the finest in food and sweets."

"Snapchat is thrilled to partner with The Chefz, enabling brands to engage with an enthusiastic and responsive audience in Saudi Arabia," adds Faisal Shams, Business Solutions Manager for KSA Market at Snap Inc."Statistics show that Snapchat users are 17% more likely to remember brand advertisements, 34% more likely to make purchases, and 45% more likely to recommend brands to others."

The Chefz and Snapchat's evolving partnership exemplifies the potential of leveraging cutting-edge technology and creative storytelling to captivate audiences, drive results, and shape the future of advertising in Saudi Arabia.