Aqua Gym Equipment Market is Projected to Hit USD 781 Million at a Healthy CAGR of 4% by 2031 - Report by Transparency Market Research

The rising obesity across the world and other medical problems such as arthritis and joint issues in aging populations are some of the key driving factors for the aqua gym equipment market

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aqua gym equipment market is projected to flourish at a CAGR of 4% from 2021 to 2031. As per the report published by TMR, a valuation of US$ 781.2 million is anticipated for the market in 2031. As of 2023, the market for aqua gym equipment is expected to close at US$ 578 million.



Growing awareness of the importance of physical fitness and overall well-being has driven the demand for fitness activities, including aquatic exercise. Aqua gym equipment offers a low-impact, joint-friendly workout option, making it appealing to individuals of all fitness levels, including those seeking rehabilitation or stress relief.

The increasing concern among individuals about physical fitness drives the market demand. The rising awareness about the benefits of water sports and aerobics, the global aqua gym equipment market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Aqua gym equipment is often used in rehabilitation and physical therapy programs. Its buoyancy properties reduce the impact on injured or recovering body parts, making it ideal for individuals undergoing rehabilitation from surgeries or injuries.

Aqua gym equipment provides a low-impact workout due to the buoyancy of water. This makes it suitable for individuals with joint problems, arthritis, or other conditions that limit their ability to engage in high-impact exercises. The increasing adoption of aquatic treadmill exercise by osteoarthritis patients drives the market demand.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 514 Mn Estimated Value USD 781 Mn Growth Rate - CAGR 4% Forecast Period 2021-2031 No. of Pages 163 Pages Market Segmentation By Type, Consumer Group, Pricing, End-use Industry Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Acquapole SAS, Aqua Creek, Aqua Gear Inc., Be Aqua Pte Ltd, BECO Beermann GmbH & Co. KG, Hydro-FIT, HydroWorx International, Inc., PlayCore, Inc., Speedo International, Texas Recreation Corporation

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

As of 2022, the aqua gym equipment market was valued at US$ 555.9 million

By type, the machines and equipment segment to enjoy high demand, accumulating a high revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on consumer group, the men segment is anticipated to dominate the industry during the forecast period

Based on end-user, the commercial segment is expected to generate high revenue during the forecast period, due to the increased demand in public pools, fitness centers, and aquatic therapy centers,

Aqua Gym Equipment Market: Key Trends and Opportunistic Frontiers

Innovations in aqua gym equipment design have made workouts more effective and engaging. Equipment such as aquatic dumbbells, resistance bands, and underwater treadmills have enhanced the quality of aqua fitness.

The growing popularity of aqua sports in developed countries and the rising investments for aqua therapies in developing countries are anticipated to contribute to the expansion of the global aqua gym equipment market during the forecast period.

The expansion of aquatic facilities, including public pools, fitness centers, and aquatic therapy centers, has made it easier for individuals to access aqua gym equipment and participate in aquatic fitness classes.



Aqua Gym Equipment Market – Regional Analysis

North America is expected to accumulate the largest share of the aqua gym equipment market during the forecast period. Swimming pools, aquatic centers, and private swim clubs often offer aqua fitness classes, driving demand for water-based exercise equipment.

A strong focus on fitness and wellness The market benefits from a fitness-conscious population and a growing interest in low-impact exercise options. The United States, and Canada remain the prominent aqua gym equipment market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the aqua gym equipment market during the forecast period. Increasing awareness about fitness and growing demand for aqua gym accessories drive the market growth in the region.

The rising middle class, increasing health consciousness, and urbanization are the other factors promoting the market demand. Aquatic fitness and water sports are gaining popularity, leading to demand for aqua gym equipment in fitness clubs and aquatic centers.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players in the aqua gym equipment market are increasing investment on innovative products to fulfill the needs of end users and offer them customized solutions. Manufacturers are also planning to expand their product portfolio and presence in various regions through mergers & acquisitions and advanced aqua gym equipment to the users.

Key players operating in the aqua gym equipment market include

Acquapole SAS

Aqua Creek

Aqua Gear Inc.

Be Aqua Pte Ltd

BECO Beermann GmbH & Co. KG

Hydro-FIT

HydroWorx International, Inc.

PlayCore, Inc.

Speedo International

Texas Recreation Corporation

Key Developments in the Aqua Gym Equipment Market

Aquastrength offers aquatic fitness equipment designed for resistance training. Their products include resistance bands, dumbbells, and barbells tailored for use in water.

offers aquatic fitness equipment designed for resistance training. Their products include resistance bands, dumbbells, and barbells tailored for use in water. Aqua Sphere has focused on developing innovative swim training and fitness equipment. Their products include aquatic resistance devices, buoyancy belts, and underwater treadmills designed for a wide range of water-based workouts.

has focused on developing innovative swim training and fitness equipment. Their products include aquatic resistance devices, buoyancy belts, and underwater treadmills designed for a wide range of water-based workouts. Aqualogix Fitness specializes in the design of aquatic resistance equipment. They have developed unique hand-held aquatic bells and fins, providing a versatile and effective way to exercise in the water.



Aqua Gym Equipment Market

Type

Water Weights Water Dumbbells Water Barbells Ankle & Wrist Weights Others

Machines & Equipment Aqua Stepper Aqua Cycle Aqua Treadmill Aqua Elliptical Aquatic Walker Others



Consumer Group

Men

Women

Pricing

High

Medium

Low



End-Use

Individual

Commercial

Distribution Channel

Online Company-owned Websites eCommerce Websites

Offline Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Specialty Stores Others





Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



