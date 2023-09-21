Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc. Strengthens Investment in the Utilities Market with Appointment of Two New Senior Executives

Chrissy Carr to lead the Power, Telecom, Gas and Aviation business lines and Anna Vargas to become Vice President of Power Engineering at Chicago-based engineering firm

Chicago, IL, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc. is proud to announce the addition of two highly accomplished senior executives to its leadership team. Chrissy Carr, PE, will join as Chief Engineering Officer, Industries, overseeing operations and profit and loss responsibilities for the electric and gas utilities, telecom, and aviation sectors. Anna Vargas will assume the role of Vice President of Power Engineering, Midwest. Together, Carr and Vargas bring a combined 50+ years of invaluable experience in the electric utility industry, further solidifying Milhouse's commitment to delivering exceptional power and telecom services. Their extensive expertise and track record in the field will undoubtedly increase Milhouse’s capabilities, enabling the firm to continue providing cutting-edge solutions and services to clients in these critical sectors.

Carr brings over 33 years of experience in the electric utilities industry to Milhouse. Prior to joining the company, she played a pivotal role as a key member of the principal group and the largest global practice management team at one of the largest engineering firms in the U.S. Her leadership was instrumental in expanding a business line from two to over 300 full-time employees and increasing revenue by an impressive 50% in just five years.

“I am excited to join a company known for its commitment to innovation and constant quality. We take pride in exceeding expectations and our dedication to excellence extends to every aspect of our work,” Carr shares. “Together, we will continue to provide exceptional solutions to the electric and gas utilities, telecom, and aviation industries and make a positive impact on the communities we serve."

Vargas brings more than 18 years of utility operations experience to this new role as VP, Power Engineering Midwest within Milhouse. She has a remarkable track record of implementing people-first business strategies and excelling in program and project management. Her career highlights include heading an industry-leading smart meter division to best-in-class performance, successfully leading a customer-facing field organization through the COVID-19 pandemic, and championing diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Vargas’ extensive experience and strong leadership values of authenticity, fairness, and humility make her an invaluable addition to the Milhouse team. Additionally, she was the first Latina within one of the largest and oldest electric utility providers in the Midwest to hold the title of Chief of Staff in the company’s over 100-year history. Prior to joining the utilities industry, Vargas proudly served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.

"I am proud to join a team that prioritizes a diverse and inclusive culture. Milhouse's active commitment to diversity is not just admirable; it's essential. Our diverse team brings together a wealth of perspectives and experiences that drive innovation and creativity in all our endeavors,” Vargas shares. “I look forward to championing these principles at Milhouse while driving the power sector forward.”

Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc. is confident that Chrissy Carr and Anna Vargas will play integral roles in the continued growth and success of the company, solidifying its position as a leader in the utilities industry.

###

About Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc.

Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc. is a full-service engineering firm offering expertise in civil, mechanical, electrical, structural, and environmental engineering, as well as construction and program management. We deliver creative solutions to complex problems around the globe. Driven by our diverse perspectives, we challenge the status quo to pursue a brighter future for the communities we serve. Milhouse has been named a ‘Best & Brightest Companies to Work For’ for 18 years in a row and is ranked as an ‘ENR Top 500 Design Firm’. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Ellen Bremseth Milhouse Engineering and Construction, Inc. 3129655439 ebremseth@milhouseinc.com