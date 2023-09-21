Global Artificial Lift Systems Market is Anticipated to Reach US$ 12.3 Billion by 2027, Rising at a 5.0% CAGR: TMR Report  

The increasing global energy demand, particularly in emerging economies, presents opportunities for the expansion of artificial lift systems in new markets

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The artificial lift systems market was estimated to have acquired US$ 6.6 billion in 2018. It is anticipated to register a 5 % CAGR from 2019 to 2027 and by 2027, the market is likely to gain US$ 12.3 billion.



The key element driving the market for artificial lift systems is the data-driven decision-making. Software plays a pivotal role in collecting, analyzing, and interpreting data from artificial lift systems. Operators rely on software solutions to monitor well performance, identify issues, and make data-driven decisions for optimizing production.

The demand for artificial lift systems is also being driven by remote monitoring and control. Modern artificial lift systems are equipped with sensors and control systems that generate a wealth of real-time data. Software enables operators to remotely monitor and control these systems, improving efficiency and reducing operational costs.

Stay a step ahead of the competition with our industry expertise – grab your sample copy today - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1954

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Estimated Value US$ 12.3 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5% Forecast Period 2019-2027 No. of Pages 176 Pages Market Segmentation By Component, System, Region Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Companies Covered Schlumberger Limited, Weatherford International Plc, Baker Hughes, a GE Company, Apergy Corporation, Borets International Limited, etc

Key Findings of the Market Report

By component, the software component segment of the market is expected to reach a value of ~US$ 2.6 billion by 2027-end.

The dominance of the software segment in the artificial lift systems market can be attributed to several major factors, including efficiency enhancement, cost reduction, remote field operations, and asset management. Safety and compliance, and historical data analysis are other major factors fueling the segmental growth.

By System, the sucker rod lift segment is anticipated to reach a value of ~US$ 5.1 billion by 2027, owing to the major factors such as proven technology, cost-effectiveness, ease of maintenance, and energy efficiency.

Compatibility with deviated wells, as well as reliable artificial lift method are other factors driving the segmental growth.

Market Trends for Artificial Lift Systems

Artificial lift systems are increasingly integrated with digital technologies and automation to enable real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, and remote control, improving system performance and reducing downtime.

The ability to remotely monitor and control artificial lift systems through IoT (Internet of Things) platforms is gaining traction, allowing operators to optimize production from anywhere.

AI and machine learning are being utilized to analyze large volumes of data from artificial lift systems, providing valuable insights for predictive maintenance and operational optimization.



For Customization or Any Other Queries, Get in Touch with Our Industry Experts at: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=1954

Global Market for Artificial Lift Systems: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the artificial lift systems market in different regions. These are:

North America

The abundant shale resources in North America, particularly in the United States and Canada, have led to a significant increase in unconventional oil and gas production. Artificial lift systems are essential for optimizing production from shale wells, especially as reservoir pressure declines.

North America has a substantial number of conventional oil and gas fields that are reaching maturity. Artificial lift systems are crucial for extending the production life of these fields and maximizing recovery.

Ongoing advancements in artificial lift technologies, such as the development of high-efficiency electric submersible pumps (ESPs), smart pumping systems, and automation, are driving their adoption in North American oil and gas operations.



Asia Pacific

Many countries in Asia Pacific, such as China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Australia, have substantial oil and gas reserves. Exploration and production activities in both onshore and offshore fields are expanding, necessitating artificial lift systems for efficient reservoir recovery.

The region has a significant presence of offshore oil and gas fields in the South China Sea, Bay of Bengal, and the Australian coast. Deepwater and ultra-deepwater projects require advanced artificial lift systems to overcome the challenges of high-pressure environments and maximize production.

Several mature oilfields in Asia Pacific require enhanced oil recovery (EOR) techniques, including artificial lift systems, to maintain or increase production rates.



Global Artificial Lift Systems Market: Key Players

A few dominant firms hold the majority of the market share in the artificial lift systems industry. The market's major companies are concentrating on diversifying their product lines.

The big players' primary strategy includes mergers and acquisitions. In order to acquire a competitive edge in the industry, market competitors are concentrating on offering high-quality services.

The following companies are well-known participants in the global Artificial Lift Systems market:

Schlumberger Limited

Weatherford International Plc

Baker Hughes

a GE Company

Apergy Corporation

Borets International Limited

Superior Energy Services Inc.

National Oilwell Varco

Halliburton Inc.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Flowco Production Solutions

Novomet

OiLSERV



Partial Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary



1.1. Market Outlook

1.2. Key Facts and Figures

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. TMR’s Growth Opportunity Wheel

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Segmentation

2.2. Market Indicators

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers and Restraints Snapshot Analysis

3.1.1.1. Drivers

3.1.1.2. Restraints

3.1.1.3. Opportunities

3.2. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.2.1. Threat of Substitutes

3.2.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.2.3. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.2.4. Threat of New Entrants

3.2.5. Degree of Competition

3.3. Regulatory Scenario

3.4. Value Chain Analysis

3.5. List of Hardware Vendors – Artificial Lift Systems Market

3.6. List of Software Vendors – Artificial Lift Systems Market

3.7. Global Crude Oil Production Outlook, by Region, 2018

4. Digitalization in Artificial Lift Systems

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Strategic Investment

4.1.2. Joint Venture

4.1.3. New Product Development

4.2. Key Developments

4.3. Key Findings

4.4. Recent Developments and Successful Implementations

4.5. Comp Analysis, by Key Providers

Request Complete TOC of this Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=1954



Key developments in the global artificial lift systems market are:

In 2023, Baker Hughes Company launched a new artificial lift system that uses gas lift and ESP technology together to improve production in challenging wells.

In 2023, Halliburton developed a new ESP system that is designed to operate in extreme temperatures and pressures.

In the same year, Schlumberger acquired Endeavor Energy Services, a leading provider of coiled tubing services. The acquisition expands Schlumberger's portfolio of artificial lift solutions.

In 2022, Weatherford awarded two five-year artificial lift contracts by Tatweer Petroleum in Bahrain.

In 2022, ChampionX acquired the US Rod and Patriot Pump, two leading providers of sucker rod pumps.



Global Artificial Lift Systems Market Segmentation

Component

Hardware (Pump, Motor, Cable System, Pump Jack, Sucker Rod, and Others)

Software

System

Electrical Submersible Pumping (ESP)

Sucker Rod Lift

Progressing Cavity Pumping (PCP)

Gas Lift

Hydraulic Pumping

Others (including Plunger Lift)

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Transparency Market Research constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Transdermal Skin Patches Market Growth Analysis [2023-2031] | Industry Share, Trends

Ischemia Reperfusion Injury Therapeutics Market from 2023 to 2031 – Market Growth Analysis, Future Scenario

U.S. Implantable Medical Devices Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Scope, Growth Drivers

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com