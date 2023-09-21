Polypropylene Random Copolymers Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 10.5% Until 2033, Reaching US$ 101.32 Billion | Future Market Insights Inc.

Rising polypropylene consumption in automotive, packaging, and construction industries to boost fuel efficiency, driving market growth. Polyethylene competes as a versatile alternative.

NEWARK, Del: , Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global polypropylene random copolymers market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 41.94 Billion in 2023. The trend is estimated to create new opportunities for the market, leading to an assumed CAGR of 10.5% between 2023 and 2033. The market is likely to reach a total valuation of US$ 101.32 Billion by 2033.



The growth of the market is anticipated to be driven by the rise in consumption of polypropylene (PP) in end-use industries like automotive, packaging, and building and construction leading to an increase in fuel efficiency. This factor is anticipated to be a key factor driving the market over the forecast period.

Polypropylene faces significant competition from plastic compounds. Polyethylene is dominantly used and manufactured from plastic polymers. It can also be made into both soft and flexible products as well as rigid and durable ones. Polyethylene can be formed into a variety of shapes that range from the most basic to the most sophisticated.

Request a Sample of this Report to Understand the Key Dynamics of the Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-876

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

Europe is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2033. Asia Pacific is predicted to register at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. Asia Pacific is predicted to register at a from 2023 to 2033. Based on application, the blow molding segment is likely to expand with a CAGR of 6.89% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. Based on end-users, the medical packaging segment is projected to register a CAGR of 8.99% from 2023 to 2033.

from 2023 to 2033. The polypropylene random copolymers market insights rose at a 9.67% CAGR between 2018 and 2022.

“The introduction of new application areas has significantly expanded the market's horizons and is considered to be one of the key drivers of the polypropylene random copolymers market”, comments a Future Market Insights analyst.”

Competitive Landscape

The polypropylene random copolymers industry consists of a consequential number of market players. Research and development are used for introducing environment-friendly product lines from the core aspect of these manufacturers. In addition, the industry players to reinforce their position in the market also follow other expansion strategies, inclusive of collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and exploration of regulatory approvals.

Key Companies Profiled

LyondellBasell Industries

Braskem

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

Total S.A.

Entec Polymers

ExxonMobil

Sasol

Chevron Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell

ConocoPhillips

Borealis

Formosa Plastics Group

Reliance Industries

SABIC

Key Developments

In November 2022, Braskem announced the construction of a new Renewable Innovation Center located in Lexington, Massachusetts at the Lexington Labs at 10 Maguire Road in Lexington, MA owned by Greatland Realty Partners.

In January 2023, ExxonMobil confirmed plans to move forward with a fifth oil production project off the coast of Guyana.

Request for Research Methodology to Understand Our Data-sourcing Process in Detail: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-876

More Valuable Insights Available

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global polypropylene random copolymers market providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the polypropylene random copolymers market, it is segmented based on key Applications: (Blow Film, Blow Molding, Injection Molding, Extrusion Molding), End-use: (Medical Packaging, Food Packaging, Consumer Products) and by Region: (North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China & Japan, Japan, China, Middle East & Africa).

Key Segments Covered in the Polypropylene Random Copolymers Market Report

By Application:

Blow Film

Blow Molding

Injection Molding

Extrusion Molding

By End Use:

Medical Packaging

Food Packaging

Consumer Products



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

The Middle East & Africa



Seize Growth Opportunities with our Actionable Insights. Buy now to Leverage the Opportunities: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/876

About the Chemicals and Materials Division at Future Market Insights

The chemicals and materials team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team briefly analyzes key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Authors:



Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in the Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

Have a Look at the Related Reports of Chemicals & Materials Domain:

PP Homopolymer Market Growth: The PP homopolymer market is anticipated to flourish at an average CAGR of 5.1% between 2023 and 2033.

Polypropylene Market Type: Demand of the polypropylene market is projected to grow at a value of 4.5% CAGR between 2022 and 2030.

Powder Injection Molding Market Analysis Forecast: The global powder injection molding market is projected to register a healthy growth pace with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2022-2032.

Functional Films Market Sale: The functional films market is expected to increase at a 7.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2033, from US$ 27,090.1 million in 2023 to US$ 54,294.8 million in 2033.

Bulk Molding Compounds Market Value: The global bulk molding compounds market has been witnessing a higher rate of growth owing to expanding adoption of automation and technological advances across industries.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5,000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube