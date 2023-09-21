mHealth Market: Booming with an Impressive CAGR of 18% | Allied Market Research

mHealth Market3

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The analysts at Allied Market Research have introduced a fresh research study titled "mHealth Market: Global Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030." This study offers detailed insights and features key players like Bayer Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, Dexcom, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic, Omron, Samsung Group, and Sanofi. The report delivers a comprehensive analysis that encompasses precise market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, as well as development policies and plans. In 2022, the worldwide mhealth market attained a valuation of $70.7 billion, and it is anticipated to achieve a remarkable $370.7 billion by 2032, exhibiting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% from 2023 to 2032.



mHealth Market Growth Drivers:

1. Increasing Smartphone Penetration: The widespread adoption of smartphones globally has provided a platform for mHealth solutions to reach a large population. As smartphone usage continues to rise, the accessibility and availability of mHealth apps and services increase, driving market growth.

2. Advancements in Mobile Technologies: The continuous advancements in mobile technologies, including improved processing power, connectivity, and sensors, have enhanced the capabilities of mHealth solutions. These advancements enable the development of more sophisticated and effective mobile health applications, driving market growth.

3. Rising Chronic Disease Burden: The prevalence of chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and respiratory disorders, is on the rise globally. mHealth offers convenient and cost-effective tools for disease management, monitoring, and prevention. The increasing burden of chronic diseases drives the demand for mHealth solutions, contributing to market growth.

4. Supportive Government Initiatives: Governments around the world are recognizing the potential of mHealth in improving healthcare delivery and reducing healthcare costs. They are implementing supportive policies, regulations, and funding programs to promote the adoption and integration of mHealth solutions. Such government initiatives stimulate the growth of the mHealth market.

5. Telemedicine and Remote Patient Monitoring: The growing demand for telemedicine and remote patient monitoring solutions, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, has accelerated the adoption of mHealth. mHealth technologies enable healthcare providers to remotely monitor patients, deliver virtual consultations, and provide timely interventions, driving market growth.



Key Highlights from mHealth Market Study.

Revenue and Sales Estimation – Historical Revenue and sales volume is presented and further data is triangulated with top-down and bottom-up approaches to forecast complete market size and to estimate forecast numbers for key regions covered in the report along with classified and well recognized Types and end-use industry. Additionally, macroeconomic factor and regulatory policies are ascertained in mHealth industry evolution and predictive analysis.



FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS – In order to better understand mHealth market condition five forces analysis is conducted that includes Bargaining power of buyers, Bargaining power of suppliers, Threat of new entrants, Threat of substitutes, and Threat of rivalry.



Competition – Leading players have been studied from mHealth Industry depending on their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, product/service price, sales, and cost/profit.



Demand & Supply and Effectiveness – mHealth report additionally provides distribution, Production, Consumption & EXIM** (Export & Import). ** If applicable



mHealth Market Dynamics and Transformations:

Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023

Pandemic's Influence: Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Market Evolution: Recent Developments in the Market with Key Players Announcements



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

– APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

– North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

– South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

– MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)



The Latest Trends, Product Portfolio, Demographics, Geographical segmentation, and Regulatory Framework of the mHealth Market have also been included in the study.



mHealth Market Key Players: Bayer Healthcare, Boston Scientific Corporation, Dexcom, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips, Masimo Corporation, Medtronic, Omron, Samsung Group, Sanofi.



mHealth Market Segmentation by Type: mHealth Devices and mHealth Services



mHealth Market Segmentation by Stakeholders: Mobile Operators, Device Vendors, Healthcare Providers, and Content Players



mHealth Market Segmentation by Application: Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Respiratory diseases, Neurological Disorders, and Others



Key Questions Answered in the mHealth Market Study

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the mHealth market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the mHealth market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the mHealth market?

What are the key companies operating in the mHealth market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?



