Former NFL Player Jedidiah Collins CFP® Empowers New York Jets and Newark Public Schools with Financial Literacy
Jedidiah is helping NFL players capture their dreams while empowering high school students begin theirs.NEWARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world where financial decisions can shape futures, former NFL fullback Jedidiah Collins CFP®, is bringing a powerful message of financial empowerment to the heart of New York and New Jersey. As the founder of Money Vehicle, an innovative financial literacy curriculum, Jed is on a mission to ensure that financial empowerment is accessible to all, from helping NFL players capture their dreams to helping high school students begin theirs.
Collins will be making a dynamic impact in the New York-New Jersey area from September 25th through September 27th. On Monday, he'll be stepping back into the NFL world with the New York Jets, sharing his experience as a former player and expertise in the financial world with the team. His message focuses on actions the players can take to maximize their opportunities so their NFL dreams will echo throughout their lives.
“15 years ago I wrote in my journal that I wanted to come back and teach players like me, ones who felt totally unprepared for the financial opportunity of the NFL, but ones who want to empower themselves in capturing their NFL dream,” he said.
But his mission doesn't stop there.
On Wednesday, Jedidiah will take center stage in a different type of Professional Development as he trains the teachers of Newark Public High Schools on how to teach financial literacy in their classrooms by utilizing the Money Vehicle curriculum. The semester-long hybrid classroom curriculum is set to make waves from the classroom and into the community. The training will equip educators with the resources they need to be confident in delivering what is a new subject in schools, money. Through the virtual program, students will have access to interactive textbooks and teachers will have access to Money Vehicle Facilitator Slides walking them through each topic day by day in class.
“Money Vehicle has a vision of providing students a roadmap to financial freedom, but we know without empowering the teachers we can never reach the student. Our mission is to provide an engaging and easy-to-use financial literacy curriculum for our teachers.” Collins added.
This program has already gained nationwide recognition, being adopted by school districts nationwide and in cities such as San Bernardino, CA, Cincinnati, Ohio, and Philadelphia, PA.
To schedule an interview with Jedidiah for your audience to hear his insights, learn about the groundbreaking work Money Vehicle is doing, and explore how together, we can close the gap in financial literacy, please let me know.
Contact Information:
Todd Grasley
Head of PR & Communication
Money Vehicle
Phone: 407-873-5503
Email: info@moneyvehicle.com
About Money Vehicle:
Money Vehicle is a team of former financial advisors, educators, and instructional designers, whose mission is to close the financial literacy gap. With decades of collective experience, Money Vehicle has developed an interactive textbook, a standards-based curriculum, and the resources for in-classroom instruction. This hybrid engagement of on and off-screen instruction empowers each and every student to begin their financial plan. Money Vehicle is used by large public school districts in cities nationwide—such as San Bernardino, California, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania—as well as dozens of colleges and universities, and groups like the NFLPA.
Todd Grasley
Money vehicle
+1 407-873-5503
info@moneyvehicle.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn