Vascular Closure Devices Expected to Witness a Robust CAGR of Approximately 7% from 2019 to 2027 | Research by TMR Inc

Vascular Closure Devices Market

The passive approximators segment dominated the vascular closure devices in 2018 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vascular Closure Devices Market is projected to achieve a valuation of approximately USD 1 billion by the conclusion of 2027. The major factors such as the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders such as heart strokes, rising prevalence of risk factors associated with the cardiovascular diseases such as obesity and hypertension, increasing geriatric population, and the surge in the popularity of minimally invasive procedures, are expected to drive the vascular closure devices market share. The vascular closure device is used for the femoral artery of patients who have undergone diagnostic angiography or intervention. A medical device used to seal a puncture. Vascular closure devices have emerged as an effective alternative to traditional mechanical compression for femoral artery closure. These devices offer several benefits, including reduced hemostasis time, higher patient satisfaction with minimal discomfort, and early patient recruitment.Vascular closure devices are piece of collagen (fibrous protein which is found in bone, skin, and connective tissue), metallic clip or stitch (suture), designed to offer immediate sealing of small punctures that are made in an artery after angiogram. The global vascular closure devices market is being driven by high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and growing geriatric population across the globe. Furthermore, increasing investments, funds, and grants for research on vascular devices will provide new opportunities for the global vascular closure devices industry.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ
Terumo Medical Corporation
Cardinal Health
Abbott
Cardiva Medical, Inc.
Medtronic plc
BIOTRONIK
Teleflex Incorporated
Tricol Medical
Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
Z-Medica, LLC

๐— ๐—ฎ๐—ฟ๐—ธ๐—ฒ๐˜ ๐—ฆ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป

๐—ฃ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐—ฑ๐˜‚๐—ฐ๐˜

๐—ฃ๐—ฎ๐˜€๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—"๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜ ๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜€
Collagen Plugs
Sealant or Gel-based Devices
Compression-assist Devices

๐—"๐—ฐ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—"๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—ฟ๐—ผ๐˜ ๐—ถ๐—บ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ผ๐—ฟ๐˜€
Suture-based Devices
Clip-based Devices

๐—˜๐˜ ๐˜๐—ฒ๐—ฟ๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น ๐—›๐—ฒ๐—บ๐—ผ๐˜€๐˜๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ฐ ๐——๐—ฒ๐˜ƒ๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐˜€

๐—"๐—ฐ๐—ฐ๐—ฒ๐˜€๐˜€ ๐—ง๐˜†๐—ฝ๐—ฒ
Femoral Access
Radial Access

๐—"๐—ฝ๐—ฝ๐—น๐—ถ๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป
Cardiac Interventions
Cerebrovascular Interventions
Peripheral Vascular Interventions
Others

๐—ฅ๐—ฒ๐—ด๐—ถ๐—ผ๐—ป๐˜€ ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ ๐—–๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ป๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฒ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—น ๐—"๐—ป๐—ฎ๐—น๐˜†๐˜€๐—ถ๐˜€ ๐—ง๐—ผ๐—ฝ ๐—–๐—ผ๐˜‚๐—ป๐˜๐—ฟ๐—ถ๐—ฒ๐˜€ ๐——๐—ฎ๐˜๐—ฎ
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
Middle East and Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)