Vascular Closure Devices Expected to Witness a Robust CAGR of Approximately 7% from 2019 to 2027 | Research by TMR Inc
Vascular Closure Devices Market
The passive approximators segment dominated the vascular closure devices in 2018 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast periodWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vascular Closure Devices Market is projected to achieve a valuation of approximately USD 1 billion by the conclusion of 2027. It is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 7% from 2019 to 2027.
The major factors such as the growing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders such as heart strokes, rising prevalence of risk factors associated with the cardiovascular diseases such as obesity and hypertension, increasing geriatric population, and the surge in the popularity of minimally invasive procedures, are expected to drive the vascular closure devices market share.
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=13565
The vascular closure device is used for the femoral artery of patients who have undergone diagnostic angiography or intervention. A medical device used to seal a puncture. Vascular closure devices have emerged as an effective alternative to traditional mechanical compression for femoral artery closure. These devices offer several benefits, including reduced hemostasis time, higher patient satisfaction with minimal discomfort, and early patient recruitment.
Vascular closure devices are piece of collagen (fibrous protein which is found in bone, skin, and connective tissue), metallic clip or stitch (suture), designed to offer immediate sealing of small punctures that are made in an artery after angiogram. The global vascular closure devices market is being driven by high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and growing geriatric population across the globe. Furthermore, increasing investments, funds, and grants for research on vascular devices will provide new opportunities for the global vascular closure devices industry.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬
Terumo Medical Corporation
Cardinal Health
Abbott
Cardiva Medical, Inc.
Medtronic plc
BIOTRONIK
Teleflex Incorporated
Tricol Medical
Merit Medical Systems, Inc.
Z-Medica, LLC
𝐅𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐬𝐤 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐛𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=13565
𝗥𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗣𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗲 𝗩𝗮𝘀𝗰𝘂𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁?
Vascular Closure Devices Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.
Vascular Closure Devices Market report gives outline of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.
This report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market.
Vascular Closure Devices Market Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.
Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.
Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players.
The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions.
Vascular Closure Devices Market Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porters five forces analysis also Provides insight into the market through Value Chain.
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁
𝗣𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘅𝗶𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀
Collagen Plugs
Sealant or Gel-based Devices
Compression-assist Devices
𝗔𝗰𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗿𝗼𝘅𝗶𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘀
Suture-based Devices
Clip-based Devices
𝗘𝘅𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗛𝗲𝗺𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀
𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝘆𝗽𝗲
Femoral Access
Radial Access
𝗔𝗽𝗽𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
Cardiac Interventions
Cerebrovascular Interventions
Peripheral Vascular Interventions
Others
𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐫𝐲? 𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐬: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=13565
𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗟𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀 𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮
North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)
Middle East and Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)
𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡-
Pharma Packaging Films Market Revenue to Cross US$ 28.2 Bn by 2031 to Expand at a CAGR of 5.7%
Wearable Bioelectronics Skin Patches Market to reach USD 14.8 billion in 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 11.5%
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
+1 518-618-1030
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube