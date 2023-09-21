Ferrari Trento takes 'Producer of the Year' for the sixth time at The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships
With nine gold medals, the Trento winery is recognized by the most prestigious international competition dedicated to sparkling wine.
Ferrari Trento is Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year... an amazing six times out of the 10 years The CSWWC has existed, making it the most successful sparkling wine producer on the planet!”TRENTO, ITALY, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the tenth anniversary of The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships, the most important international competition dedicated to sparkling wines, Ferrari Trento was awarded the title of 'Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year' for the sixth time.
— Tom Stevenson
The prestigious award is given to the House that obtains the highest number of gold medals in the competition. In ten years of The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships, Ferrari Trento has managed to win this title six times, thus demonstrating its quality and consistency across all its labels. The nomination as ‘Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year’ also confirms the extraordinary suitability of the Trentino mountains for creating sparkling wines of absolute excellence, an intuition that Giulio Ferrari had well over 120 years ago.
In the 2023 edition, Ferrari Trento won 9 gold and 3 silver medals, also making a fundamental contribution to the success of Trentodoc, and more generally, of Italian sparkling wines, in a competition that evaluates over 1000 labels from more than 19 countries every year. With a total of 74 gold medals and 117 silver, Italy is the most awarded country.
Since its foundation, The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships has been able to establish itself as the most authoritative competition, also thanks to its founder, Tom Stevenson and judges Essi Avellan and George Markus who are among the leading experts in oenology worldwide.
"Ferrari Trento is Sparkling Wine Producer of the Year for the third in a row and an amazing six times out of the 10 years The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships has existed, making it the most successful sparkling wine producer on the planet!" comments Tom Stevenson.
“This award, once again, fills us with pride and demonstrates the constant quality that, thanks to the passion and competence of our team, we are able to guarantee in all our Trentodoc, from non-vintage to great Riserva. We are particularly pleased that the gold medal was awarded to Ferrari Brut and Ferrari Maximum Blanc de Blancs, the symbolic labels of our company. Another important confirmation also comes from Trentodoc, the first appellation in Italy in terms of number of medals, which triumphs in this prestigious competition with 26 gold and 35 silver: this result recognizes the extraordinary vocation of the Trentino area and honors the commitment of the wineries that, together with Ferrari Trento, contributed to the birth of the denomination and its constant growth in both quantitative and qualitative terms.” says Matteo Lunelli, President and CEO of Ferrari Trento.
The award will be presented at the traditional ceremony in London on November 2nd, where the awards by style and region will also be unveiled.
