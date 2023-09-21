8.7% CAGR Surge: A Deep Dive into the Dental Imaging Market | Allied Market Research

Dental Imaging Market2

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently published the latest research study titled 'Global Dental Imaging Market: Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030.' This comprehensive research report includes an analysis of market risks, highlights various opportunities, and offers strategic and tactical decision-making support for the period 2023-2030. The market analysis is segmented by key regions that are driving market growth. The report presents insights into market research and development, growth drivers, and the evolving investment landscape of the worldwide Dental Imaging Market. Among the notable players profiled in the study are Danaher, Carestream Health, Dentsply Sirona, PLANMECA OY, Midmark, VATECH, THE YOSHIDA DENTAL, Flow Dental, KaVo Kerr, and Cefla.



Dental Imaging Market Statistics: The dental imaging market size was valued at $6.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $14.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2023 to 2032.



Key Drivers of Dental Imaging Market Growth:

Technological Advancements: Continuous advancements in dental imaging technology, such as digital radiography, 3D imaging, and CAD/CAM systems, have improved diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning. Dentists are increasingly adopting these technologies, boosting market growth.

Increasing Dental Disorders: The rising prevalence of dental disorders and oral health issues, including dental caries, periodontal diseases, and oral cancers, has led to greater demand for dental imaging services for early diagnosis and effective treatment planning.

Aging Population: The global aging population is more susceptible to dental problems, including tooth decay and gum diseases. As the elderly demographic grows, the need for dental imaging services increases, driving market expansion.

Tele-dentistry: The adoption of tele-dentistry, especially in remote or underserved areas, relies on dental imaging for remote diagnosis and treatment planning, boosting market demand.

Dental Tourism: The popularity of dental tourism in countries with affordable and high-quality dental care has increased demand for dental imaging services. Many individuals travel abroad for dental treatments, thereby contributing to the growth of the dental imaging market.

Preventive Dentistry: A shift toward preventive dentistry and routine dental check-ups has increased the demand for dental imaging services for early detection and intervention, reducing the overall cost of dental care.



The segments and sub-section of Dental Imaging market is shown below:

By Type: Intraoral X-rays, Digital Sensors (CCD, CMOS), Extra oral X-rays, Hybrid X-Ray Systems



By Application: Medical, Cosmetic, Forensic, Diagnostics, Surgery (Research, Therapeutic)



By End User: Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Hospitals



Some of the key players involved in the Market are: Danaher, Carestream Health, Dentsply Sirona, PLANMECA OY, Midmark, VATECH, THE YOSHIDA DENTAL, Flow Dental, KaVo Kerr, Cefla.



Dental Imaging Market Dynamics and Transformations:

Economic Downturn Analysis: Impact of Recession in 2023

Pandemic's Influence: Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic

Market Evolution: Recent Developments in the Market with Key Players Announcements



Important years considered in the Dental Imaging study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]



If opting for the Global version of Dental Imaging Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Key Questions Answered in the Dental Imaging Market Study

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the Dental Imaging market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Dental Imaging market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the Dental Imaging market?

What are the key companies operating in the Dental Imaging market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?



