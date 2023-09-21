Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: 2023 Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) Annual Leadership Conference

Toronto, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend IFIC’s 2023 Annual Leadership Conference, moderated by Bruce Sellery, business journalist and bestselling author.

What:

  • A full-day event featuring an outstanding line-up of leaders and experts who will discuss the latest trends and topics relevant to the Canadian investment funds industry.
  • Full agenda and list of speakers

When:

  • Thursday, October 5, 2023
  • 8:45 a.m. to 4:45 p.m., followed by a networking reception.
  • At 12 p.m., there will be a presentation for media on key findings of the 2023 Canadian Mutual Fund and ETF Investor Survey by Lesli Martin, Vice-President, Pollara Strategic Insights.

Where:

  • Toronto Region Board of Trade (in person)
  • 100 Queens Quay E., suite 1600, Toronto, ON, M5E 1Y3 

About IFIC

The Investment Funds Institute of Canada is the voice of Canada’s investment funds industry. IFIC brings together 150 organizations, including fund managers, distributors and industry service organizations to foster a strong, stable investment sector where investors can realize their financial goals. By connecting Canada’s savers to Canada’s economy, our industry contributes significantly to Canadian economic growth and job creation. IFIC website 


Christine Harminc 
IFIC 
416-309-2313
charminc@ific.ca

