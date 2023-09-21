The Embassy of the United States will hold a live auction of used furniture, household furnishings, and equipment on October 8, 2023. The sale will take place at the U.S. Embassy Warehouse at 9 Galgalei Ha Plada Street in Herzliya Pituach. Sale items will consist of large lots only. No small or single item lots will be available. Interested bidders can view sale items the day of the auction from 9:00 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. The auction will begin promptly at 1:00 p.m. Winning bids of up to 1,500 NIS must be paid in full at the close of the auction. Winning bids over 1,501 NIS must pay either 30 percent of the winning bid or 1,500 NIS, whichever is higher to reserve their bid. It is the responsibility of the winners to collect their winnings by Thursday 12/10/2023 at 16:00 p.m. All items are sold AS IS, with no refunds, no negotiations, and all sales are considered final. Cash payments only. Payment must be made in full before lots are collected. Identity cards are required to gain entrance to the auction.

Vehicle Sales

Several vehicles will be sold at the auction. Interested parties can view the vehicles prior to the start of the auction at 12:30 p.m. All vehicles are sold AS IS. Winning bids for vehicles must deposit 10,000 NIS in cash. Mandatory taxes must be paid by the winner on vehicles. All items are sold AS IS, with no refunds, no negotiations, and all sales are considered final.

השגרירות האמריקאית תערוך ב- 8/10/2023 מכירה פומבית של רהיטים וציוד משומש. המכירה תערך במחסן השגרירות האמריקאית ברח’ גלגלי הפלדה 9 בהרצליה פיתוח. המכירה תעשה בחלקות גדולות ובכמויות גדולות. את הציוד ניתן לראות בתאריך המכירה בין השעות 09:00 בבוקר ל- 12:45. המכירה תחל בדיוק בשעה 13:00. כל זוכה יפקיד במזומן, את כל סכום הצעתו עד לגובה של 1,500 ש”ח. כל זכייה מעל 1,501 ש”ח יפקיד הזוכה לפחות 1,500 ש”ח או 30 אחוז (הגבוה מבניהם) מערך הזכייה. באחריות הזוכים לאסוף את זכייתם עד ליום חמישי 12/10/2023 ב 16:00 הציוד הנמכר נמכר כפי שהוא. בזמן איסוף הציוד חובה להגיע עם הקבלה (ששולמה במלואה) התשלום לא יגבה באשראי אלא במזומן ובשקלים בלבד, לא תינתן אפשרות להחזרים / משא ומתן, כל המכירות תיחשבנה סופיות.

הכניסה למתחם השגרירות עם תעודת זהות בלבד.

בנוסף, ובאותו היום, תערך מכירה פומבית של רכבים. המכירה תערך במחסן השגרירות האמריקאית ברח’ גלגלי הפלדה 9 בהרצליה פיתוח. המכירה תחל בדיוק בשעה 12:30. את הרכבים ניתן לראות בתאריך המכירה בין השעות 09:00 בבוקר ל- 12:20 הרכבים נמכרים כפי שהם. כל זוכה יפקיד במזומן 10,000 ש”ח מערך הזכייה. הכניסה למתחם השגרירות עם תעודת זהות בלבד. התשלום לא יגבה באשראי אלא במזומן ובשקלים בלבד, לא תינתן אפשרות להחזרים / משא ומתן, כל המכירות תיחשבנה סופיות.

מאוחר יותר תקבע פגישה עם נציג השגרירות והזוכה על מנת לשלם את המיסים על הרכב.

