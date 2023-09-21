Chopper Pumps Market Size to Hit $1.71 Billion, Globally, by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Chopper Pumps Market is growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030.

Pune, India., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Chopper Pumps Market Forecast to 2030 – Global Analysis – by Type (Submersible Chopper Pump, Cantilever Chopper Pump, Vertical Dry Pit Chopper Pump, Self-Priming Chopper Pump, End Suction Chopper Pump, and Vertical Wet Well Chopper Pump), End-User (Agriculture, Food and Beverages, Water and Wastewater Treatment Plant, Chemical and Petrochemical, and Others) and Geography.





A chopper pump is a type of centrifugal pump with a cutting system that enables the chopping or shredding of solids in the extracted liquid. The main benefit of this type of pump is that the shredding system chops all solids, avoiding clogging of the pump itself and connected piping. With the rising population and urbanization, the requirement for chemically treated food products has increased worldwide. With the changing infrastructure and processes and strict environmental protection policies, the chemical and food processing factories must maintain proper drainage systems to avoid any pollution created by the byproducts. The factories need proper waste treatment and sewage infrastructure with advanced pumping systems to work in line with environmental protection and human health policies. The rising advancement in chemical and food processing industries is driving the chopper pumps market share. Cost-saving processing and the growing application of energy-efficient products in chemicals and food & beverages sectors are driving the application of chopper pumps in countries such as China and India. High-end capabilities of chopper pumps to handle hard and concentrated wastes have driven their application in several sectors, and simultaneously, it is also contributing to the chopper pumps market growth worldwide.





Global Chopper Pumps Market Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 1.10 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 1.71 Billion by 2030 Growth rate CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2030 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Segments covered Type, End-User Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. Country scope Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends









Chopper Pumps Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Cornell Pump Company, Crane Pumps and Systems, Cri-Man SpA, Eddy Pump Corporation, Landia A/S, Sulzer Ltd, T-T Pumps, Vaughan Company, Wamgroup SpA, and Xylem Inc are among the key chopper pumps market players profiled during this study. In addition, several other important chopper pumps market players have been studied and analyzed during the study to get a holistic view of the chopper pumps market and its ecosystem.

In 2022, Sulzer extended the PLR slurry pump range. Eight new sizes had been added, extending the capacity to 3,900 m3/h. The additional sizes included new features such as a removable suction plate and floating flanges.

In 2022, Manchester City announced the renewal of its multi-year global partnership with Xylem Inc. Through the partnership, the club and Xylem have already reached more than one billion people to date through water awareness, education, and volunteerism initiatives that advance their shared mission to create a more sustainable world.





Chopper Pumps Market Analysis: End User Overview

Based on end user, the chopper pumps market share is segmented into agriculture, food and beverage, water and wastewater treatment plants, chemical and petrochemicals, and others.

Chopper pumps are used to remove solid trash from wastewater and keep the water channel clear. It is a standard pump with a chopper in front that cuts the solid waste that passes through it and extracts it through another exit. Modernization of wastewater treatment plants and developments in water treatment are introducing new pumping systems, driving the demand for chopper pumps, which are significant for water treatment purposes. The industrial wastewater market landscape has witnessed an increasing number of modernization attempts. As infrastructure investments gain priority, many developed nations must upgrade their outdated pumping systems. Vertical chopper pumps are becoming increasingly popular since they are more ergonomic and can be easily removed for maintenance.





Chopper pumps are widely used in water treatment plants in the chemical and manufacturing industries, as well as agricultural waste sewage systems. Water scarcity is one of the world's key concerns. According to a UNESCO report, 80% of wastewater is returned to the environment untreated, increasing the need for chopper pumps. Rapid industrialization and the demand for sewage systems are also driving the chopper pumps market growth. Further, municipalities and government organizations are deploying chopper pumps in sewage and water treatment plants to deal with the need for alternative sources of clean water when required.

End users play a pivotal role in the ecosystem of the chopper pumps market. As the primary consumers of fueling equipment and services, they have a direct impact on the demand, specifications, and preferences for fueling solutions. End users are instrumental in shaping the chopper pumps market by driving demand, influencing technology advancements, ensuring safety and compliance, and fostering collaboration with equipment manufacturers.









