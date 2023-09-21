PHANTOM GALAXIES™ brings AAA multiplayer mecha action-RPG to Steam and Epic Games Store on 2 November 2023

Animoca Brands’ subsidiary Blowfish Studios will launch the game in free-to-play early access

SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blowfish Studios , a subsidiary of interactive entertainment company Animoca Brands , announced today that its mecha space opera PHANTOM GALAXIES™ is launching in free-to-play early access on 2 November 2023 for PC. PHANTOM GALAXIES™ will be available on Steam , the Epic Games Store , and the official website .



PHANTOM GALAXIES™ is an expansive online multiplayer sci-fi action-RPG set in a vast and immersive universe, featuring fast-paced mecha combat and high-octane action, and a captivating story and characters.

After an interstellar war, the Commonwealth and the Union have united to form the Ranger Squadron — a unit of elite mecha pilots devoted to protecting human colonies on the frontiers of known space. Players will take on the role of an ensign in the Ranger Squadron, piloting a transforming mechanized Starfighter to defend against the incursions of ruthless pirate factions and treacherous alien foes, from the scavenging Junkers and paramilitary Brooksea to the reviled Xanorra and vicious Sha’har zealots.

Watch the PHANTOM GALAXIES™ Free-To-Play Early Access Trailer Here:

YouTube | Download

In PHANTOM GALAXIES™, players can create unique characters, build and customize their transforming Starfighters to suit their playstyle and engage in high-intensity combat in space or on the ground as they protect the human colonies against vicious pirate hordes, fend off mysterious alien civilizations, and secure strategic locations to defend humanity’s territory. Players can fight alone or team up with other pilots online. Player freedom is key, with a variety of mecha types to choose from — specializing in close, medium, or long-ranged combat and fully customizable to focus on offense, defense, or both.

PHANTOM GALAXIES™ Gameplay Features:

● Engage in fast-paced battles against enemy mechs, spacecraft, and sky-filling capital ships

● Gain new abilities, weapon configurations, and more as you upgrade the mecha class that fits your playstyle

● Choose between four unique mecha classes and customize your loadout to triumph on the battlefield

● Travel among the stars, exploring sectors inhabited by pirates, scavengers, and rogue factions

PHANTOM GALAXIES™ will launch on PC in early access on 2 November 2023; the game is free-to-play and available on Steam , the Epic Games Store , and the official website . PHANTOM GALAXIES™ features language support for English, Russian, Spanish, German, French, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese. Players can now wishlist PHANTOM GALAXIES™ on Steam and Epic Games Store .

To learn more about PHANTOM GALAXIES™, visit the official game site , follow the game on Twitter and Instagram , join the community on Discord , and watch the latest videos and streams on YouTube and Twitch .

A full press kit with images, gifs, and the trailer video is available at:

https://uberstrategist.link/phantom-galaxies-pkit

About Blowfish Studios

PHANTOM GALAXIES™ is developed and published by Blowfish Studios , a Sydney-based subsidiary of Animoca Brands . The game will deliver unparalleled galactic combat mecha gaming, and Blowfish Studios and Animoca Brands are working together closely to leverage their combined expertise and resources to ensure a captivating experience for gamers. With its proven track record and industry partnerships, Blowfish Studios pushes the boundaries of video game development and publishing. Fans and gamers alike can look forward to more exciting and groundbreaking titles from this innovative game studio. Learn more at https://www.blowfishstudios.com .

PRESS CONTACTS

ÜberStrategist on behalf of Blowfish Studios

Jasmine James, Brett Buren, and Sean Walsh

pr@uberstrategist.com

1-646-844-8388