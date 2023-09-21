Decorative Glass Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during 2020-2030
Rise in demand for decorative glass in the building & construction Industry expected to drive Decorative Glass Market.WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decorative Glass Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, and reaching US$ 8.7 Bn by 2030. The primary driver behind the market's revenue growth is the increasing demand for aesthetically pleasing glass designs across various industries, including construction, automotive, and interior design. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on environmentally friendly and energy-efficient glass products is motivating manufacturers to continuously innovate in decorative glass technologies.
The construction industry is expected to witness a substantial increase in the demand for decorative glass as more homes and businesses are built. The ongoing trend of using decorative glass in interior design and architecture, spanning applications like furniture, shower enclosures, and wall partitions, is a significant driver of market revenue growth. Decorative glass not only enhances the visual appeal but also elevates the overall ambiance of buildings. Its popularity is extending to commercial structures such as hotels and shopping malls.
Another vital end-use sector for the decorative glass market is the automotive industry, where decorative glass finds application in car windows, windshields, and sunroofs. The market's revenue growth is fuelled by the rising demand for lightweight and aesthetically pleasing glass in automotive design. The interior and exterior of residential and commercial buildings frequently utilize decorative glass because it adds beauty, privacy, light and space. The use of decorative glass expands the possibilities for artistic expression because it is a flexible and sustainable material. It helps architects and interior designers to realize their ideas via the use of elements that are both aesthetically pleasing and functionally sound.
Market Trends for Decorative Glass
• Residential accounted for more than 60% of the global market for decorative glass in terms of end use in 2019. It is anticipated that it will maintain its dominance between 2020 and 2030.
• Decorative glass is frequently used to reduce heat and glare, block out outside noise, boost natural illumination, offer security, or enhance the décor. It is employed in many residential applications in addition to doors, windows, walls, shelves, cabinets, stairways, and balconies.
• With a market share of more than 25%, windows dominated the decorative glass industry globally in terms of application in 2019.
• The building and construction sector's explosive expansion is a major market driver for decorative glass. Window producers have started using beautiful glass in their creations. To create a desired aesthetic, these motifs may be combined with particular framing designs and various frame colors. They come in a variety of textures and colors and are strong.
Key Players:
• AGC Inc.
• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA
• Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.
• SCHOTT AG
• Taiwan Glass Industry Corp.
• RSL Inc.
• Bendheim
• Guardian Glass LLC
• ALUMCO LLC
• Qingdao REXI Industries Co., Ltd
• Glass Unlimited
• NAM HENG GLASS GROUP
• AVIC Sanxin Co., Ltd.
• Ginde Glass Co., LTD
• Noval Glass
This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Decorative Glass Market by means of a region:
• North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))
• Latin America
Global Decorative Glass Market Segmentation:
Product Type
• Single Glass
• Laminated Glass
• Coated
Application
• Partitions
• Stairs
• Wall Cladding
• Windows
End Use
• Residential
• Commercial
