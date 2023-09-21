Submit Release
Maryland Department of Agriculture Farmer Task Force to Meet on October 2, 2023

ANNAPOLIS, MD-   The 4th and final meeting of the MDA Farmer Task Force will meet in person on Monday October 2, 2023 in the lower conference rooms at MDA, at 9:00. There will be a virtual option but members are strongly encouraged to attend in person as the group will review all recommendations before finalizing recommendations to the NM Advisory Committee and the Secretary.

For additional information or access to the link for the virtual meeting, please contact Dwight Dotterer at 410-841-5877.

