National Day, elevation of Việt Nam-US ties celebrated in Washington

VIETNAM, September 21 - WASHINGTON DC — The Vietnamese Embassy in the US in collaboration with the US Institute of Peace organised a banquet on September 19 evening to celebrate the 78th National Day of Việt Nam and the newly-elevated Việt Nam-US relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính, who is on a US trip for the 78th United Nations General Assembly and bilateral activities in the country, his entourage, and nearly 30 US guests who are senior officials of the US administration and parliament, and representatives of businesses and organisations, along with scholars and US friends.

Opening the event, Ambassador Nguyễn Quốc Dũng highlighted the significant of the National Day of Việt Nam and the elevation of the Việt Nam-US ties during the Việt Nam visit by US President Joe Biden earlier this month.

He thanked US friends and partners as well as the international community for supporting Việt Nam during the country’s cause of national development and enhancing international position.

Kurt Campbell, Deputy Assistant to the US President and Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs on the US National Security Council, extended greetings to Việt Nam on the occasion of the National Day, affirming that US attaches great importance to relations with the country. He underlined the US’s commitments to supporting a strong, independent, prosperous, and self-reliant Việt Nam.

Meanwhile, Senator Dan Sullivan and Senator Jeff Merkley affirmed the strong support from both parties of the US to the Vietnam-US relations, including bilateral cooperation in dealing with war consequences. They spoke highly of the role, position and positive contributions of Việt Nam in the region.

President of the US Institute of Peace Lise Grande underscored that the elevation of the Việt Nam-US ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership is an important milestone in bilateral relationship.

Grande thanked Vietnamese partners for accompanying the US and the Institute of Peace in particular during cooperation in overcoming consequences of war.

Participants shared the delight at and optimism on the growth of the Việt Nam-US relations, and affirmed to continue positive collaboration with Việt Nam to promote the ties. — VNS