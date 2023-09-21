Party chief receives outgoing Lao ambassador

VIETNAM, September 21 -

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng hosted a reception for outgoing Lao Ambassador to Việt Nam Sengphet Houngboungnuang in Hà Nội on Wednesday.

The Vietnamese Party chief congratulated the ambassador on his excellent performance during the tenure in Việt Nam, and appreciated the his contributions to implementing diplomatic activities of senior leaders, thus promoting the effective implementation of agreements between the two Parties and countries and deepening the Việt Nam-Laos special solidarity.

He suggested the Lao diplomat to continue to actively contribute to preserving valuable traditions and further stepping up the relationship between the Vietnamese and Lao Parties, States and people.

Trong also congratulated Laos on its important achievements in recent times, affirming that Việt Nam always supports Laos' reform process.

He expressed the belief that under the leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, the Lao people will continue to reap new and greater achievements in implementing Resolution of the 11th Party Congress.

For his part, the Lao diplomat congratulated Việt Nam on its achievements in recent years, especially in Party building and socio-economic development, and thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for great and effective support for Laos so far.

Houngboungnuang expressed his joy at the flourishing development of the Laos-Việt Nam special solidarity, which brings practical benefits to the people of both nations.

He affirmed that no matter what position he is in, he will do his utmost to nurture and further promote the special solidarity relationship between the two countries. — VNS