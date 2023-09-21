Top legislator arrives in Dhaka, beginning official visit to Bangladesh

VIETNAM, September 21 - DHAKA — Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vương Đình Huệ arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka capital on September 21, starting his official visit to Bangladesh at the invitation of Speaker of the Parliament Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury.

The top legislator and his entourage were greeted at the airport by Iqbalur Rahim, member of the Parliament; K.M. Abdus Salam, Senior Secretary of the Bangladesh Parliament; and representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Bangladesh.

Since Việt Nam and Bangladesh set up their diplomatic relations on February 11, 1973, their traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation have been continuously developed with political trust enhanced, which laid a firm foundation for the two nations to promote partnership across all fields.

Over the past 50 years, the two sides have stood by stood and support each other during national construction, defence and economic development in each country.

Along with maintaining regular high-level visits and meetings, the two sides have agreed to work closely to build a long-term vision for the bilateral relations, increase visits at high and all levels, strengthen meetings of existing cooperation mechanisms, and consider the resumption and upgrading of the Joint Committee on economic, culture, science and technology cooperation in the time to come.

Hue’s visit takes place in the context of the good development of Việt Nam-Bangladesh friendship and at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations (1973 - 2023).

It is expected to contribute to consolidating and expanding the friendship and effective and practical cooperation between the two countries in all fields, affirming the commitment of the NA of Việt Nam to cooperate with the Bangladeshi Parliament after the Vietnam visit by the Speaker of the Bangladeshi Parliament in 2017. It is the most important foreign political event between the two countries on the 50th founding anniversary of their diplomatic relations, and the first visit by the Vietnamese NA Chairman to Bangladesh and the highest leader of Việt Nam to visit Bangladesh since 2018.

While in Bangladesh, Huệ will join host leaders in celebrations of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties.

He is scheduled to hold talks and meet with senior leaders of Bangladesh, during which they will discuss measures to consolidate and promote the friendship and the effective, practical cooperation between the two countries in all Party, parliament and government channels, and people-to-people exchange.

The top legislator will also attend a number of cultural, economic and diplomatic activities on this occasion. — VNS