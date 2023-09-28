Eylet.com the digital business card company has plans to launch a subscription free service for startups and businesses
Eylet.com the digital business card company has announced plans to launch a subscription free service for startups and businesses.
Eylet Teams is the first completely subscription free service for companies of all sizes, No App fees or subscriptions of any kind.”DOVER, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eylet.com Delaware, USA, is launching a digital business card service designed for all sizes of companies from startups to large enterprises. Named “Eylet Teams” the service allows companies of all sizes to create free digital business cards.
The eylet teams product is targeting startups and companies looking to upgrade their paper business cards to digital. The subscription free model means companies can make the switch to digital at a lower price than printing paper cards.
Free digital business cards are all marketed by companies however they all have conditions like app restrictions and subscriptions for teams or companies. Eylet is opening the gates with no subscription and no app upgrade fees along with a range of physical cards although physical cards are not required.
Digital business cards are fast becoming the new way to connect, offering several advantages over paper cards. Digital cards are reusable remove the need to print on paper which in turn reduces waste. The advantages of using digital business cards are clear.
Whilst other digital business cards providers charge companies a monthly or annually subscription. Eylet.com has opted to give the service 100% free with no limitations and no fees of any kind.
To register and use the free service visit Eylet.com create a company account which guides you through a two step onboarding process. This also creates a company business card template, the template is used by all team members and yes there can be multiple templates and multiple teams.
Adding a team member automatically sends a login and 6 digit passcode which they can use on the Eylet App. Team members can add additional links and information.
Eylet has over 65 Social networks and content types which can be added to create a very interactive and informative digital business card. All features in the Eylet app are free to use such as uploading PDF, Embedding videos, Custom website links, Payment links, Calendly, Image gallery and many more.
John Carlton Sales Manager at eylet said “Eylet Teams is the first completely subscription free service for companies of all sizes, No App fees or subscriptions of any kind.” Carlton added “a central dashboard manages all team members, provides statistics and reports on leads captured by members, which can also be freely exported to Excel”
Eylet also offers physical cards which come in multiple colour options and in two flavours eylet branded from $6.99 and customised as low as $10.99 more information can be found on eylet.com. If choosing to add a physical card, customers only pay for the card no monthly subscriptions are required.
Physical cards are not required to use eylet teams QR code sharing is completely free for an unlimited number of team members.
Eylet.com offers companies and startups a no subscription fee, no user or team limits, no App fees digital business card platform. Physical cards are not needed but if required, they are a one time purchase, nothing is subscription based.
