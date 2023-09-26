India Based Education Startup Edhippo Academy Pvt Ltd Has Raised USD 40,000 in Seed Funding From UAE Based Entrepreneurs

DELHI, NEW DELHI, INDIA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable development for India's education sector, EDHIPPO Academy PVT LTD, a pioneering education consulting company, has successfully raised USD 40,000 in seed funding from visionary entrepreneurs based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This substantial investment marks a significant turning point for EDHIPPO, enabling the company to expand its reach and further enhance its services in the field of school admissions across India.

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐃𝐇𝐈𝐏𝐏𝐎 𝐀𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐲 𝐏𝐕𝐓 𝐋𝐓𝐃

EDHIPPO Academy PVT LTD is a renowned education consulting firm based in India, dedicated to simplifying the school admission process for parents and students. With a mission to provide comprehensive guidance and support, EDHIPPO has been a trusted ally for countless families seeking admission to schools across India. The company's expertise lies in helping parents navigate the often complex and competitive world of school admissions, ensuring that each child finds the right educational institution to nurture their growth and development.

Jitender Sharma, CEO of EDHIPPO Academy PVT LTD, said, "I am thrilled to share this exciting news with all of you. EDHIPPO has reached a significant milestone by securing USD 40,000 in seed funding from visionary entrepreneurs in the UAE.

I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to our investors - Inder Singh and Pankaj Joshi, and the entire EDHIPPO team for their unwavering dedication and belief in our vision. Together, we will continue to make a meaningful impact on the education landscape in India."

𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐜𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚

In a nation as diverse as India, where educational options abound, choosing the right school for a child can be a tedious task. The admission process often involves rigorous assessments, interviews, and a myriad of paperwork, leaving parents overwhelmed and anxious. Recognizing this challenge, EDHIPPO Academy PVT LTD was founded with the aim of simplifying the entire process.

The company offers a one-stop solution, guiding parents through every step of the school admission journey. Their team of dedicated experts ensures that parents have access to the most up-to-date information about schools, admission criteria, and application procedures.

Additionally, EDHIPPO provides valuable insights into the unique features and teaching methodologies of various schools, enabling parents to make knowledgeable decisions about their kid's education.

𝐖𝐡𝐲 𝐄𝐝𝐡𝐢𝐩𝐩𝐨 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐀𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞



𝟏. 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 – EDHIPPO Academy PVT LTD boasts a team of seasoned professionals with extensive experience in the education sector. Their specialization permits them to deliver customized guidance and solutions to address each family's specific needs and preferences.

𝟐. 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐡𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞 – The company maintains an extensive database of schools across India, ensuring that parents have access to a wide range of options. This comprehensive database includes details about school curriculums, extracurricular activities, faculty qualifications, and more.

𝟑. 𝐏𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝 𝐆𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 – EDHIPPO understands that every child is unique, and their team works closely with parents to identify schools that align with the child's interests, talents, and academic goals.

𝟒. 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 – The company simplifies the application process, assisting parents in completing all required paperwork and ensuring that submissions are accurate and on time.

𝟓. 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 – EDHIPPO Academy PVT LTD offers interview preparation assistance to help students excel in school admission interviews, improving their probability of reserving a place in their preferred institution.

𝐀 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲

The decision of UAE entrepreneurs to invest in EDHIPPO Academy PVT LTD can be attributed to the company's remarkable track record of providing transparent and honest services over the past five years. EDHIPPO's unwavering commitment to integrity has been evident in its operations, earning the trust of both parents and students alike. This history of ethical practices and transparent service delivery has undoubtedly played a pivotal role in attracting the attention and confidence of UAE-based entrepreneurs.

𝐀 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐄𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬

Beyond merely facilitating school admissions, EDHIPPO has demonstrated a genuine commitment to empowering students from diverse backgrounds. The company's dedication to making quality education accessible to all is underscored by its strategies to support students who may not have sufficient funds to secure admission to their preferred schools. Over the last half-decade, EDHIPPO has consistently devised innovative approaches to assist financially disadvantaged students, thereby contributing positively to their academic journeys.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐲

The decision to invest in EDHIPPO by UAE entrepreneurs is a testament to the consistent impact and integrity exhibited by the company. EDHIPPO's legacy of helping numerous students gain admission to the best schools in India, coupled with their dedication to assisting those facing financial constraints, showcases their commitment to education and societal well-being. This investment signifies a belief in the enduring positive influence that EDHIPPO can have in the realm of education and access to quality learning opportunities for students in India.

For more information about EDHIPPO Academy PVT LTD please contact us at +919650178436 or info@edhippo.com