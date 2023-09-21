Powder Dietary Supplements Market to Reach US$ 75.2 Billion by 2032 | Fact.MR Report

Growing consumer awareness in health and wellness is one of the most common factors fueling the growth of the market: Fact.MR Report

Rockville , Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Fact.MR, a provider of market research and competitive intelligence, the global powder dietary supplements market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% and reach US $75.2 Bn by the end of 2032.



Powder dietary supplements are concentrated nutrients in a powdered form meant to be mixed with liquids before consumption. They offer several advantages over pills or capsules. Firstly, they are absorbed faster by the body, providing quicker benefits. Additionally, users can customize the dosage to meet their specific needs. These supplements come in various forms, allowing individuals to choose options aligning with their health goals. For those who struggle with pills, powders are easier to consume and can be added to foods or drinks. Some powders, especially those with probiotics, support digestive health.

The growth of the powder dietary supplements market is driven by several key factors. Firstly, increasing health consciousness among consumers, coupled with a rising awareness of the importance of nutritional supplementation, fuels demand. Additionally, the versatility and convenience of powder supplements, allowing for customizable dosages and easy incorporation into daily routines, contribute to their popularity.

Report Attributes Details Value Projection (2032) US$ 75.2 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 7.7% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures

Key Takeaways:

The market share of the Powder Dietary Supplements market was around 22% in 2022. North America is expected to occupy a market share of ~35% in 2032.

Europe is anticipated to provide attractive investment opportunities for key producers of powder dietary supplements during the forecast period.

The United States market has witnessed a notable increase in the adoption of supplements due to the high incidence of obesity, diabetes, and other chronic diseases.



The powder dietary supplements market is driven by increasing consumer emphasis on health and wellness, the convenience and versatility of powder supplements, and technological advancements coupled with a diverse range of product offerings - Says FACTMR Expert

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Amway Corp.

Pfizer Inc.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc.

ADM

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

Bionova

Ayanda

Arkopharma

Glanbia Plc.

Abbott Nutrition

Bayer AG

Herbalife International of America Inc.



Market Competition

Leading companies in the competitive market of powder dietary supplements are prioritizing the expansion of their product offerings through the introduction of new launches, aiming to enhance their capacity for revenue generation. Some of the prominent players in the powder dietary supplement industry include well-known companies such as GNC Holdings Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Herbalife Nutrition.

In September 2022, Vibrant Nutraceuticals, a member of the GHT companies' brand family known for delivering high-quality nutritional supplements at accessible prices, introduced the Flex Fit Pro Performance Bundle, featuring Silica Plus, Joint Muscle Plus, and Flex Fit Pro whey isolate protein powder.



Country-wise Insights

What is the North American market that nutritional supplements are aimed at?

The United States is expected to be the most lucrative market in North America.

Obesity, diabetes, cancer, and other chronic diseases have all seen a noticeable rise in occurrence in the United States over the past few years. This rise is mostly attributable to poor nutrition and unhealthy eating practices. Due to the widespread consumption of bad fast food with very little nutritious value, the country's obesity rate is on the rise.

All of the aforementioned factors have led to an increase in the number of Americans who are concerned about their health and fitness, and they are now choosing nutritional supplements and dietary supplements to give their bodies the nutrients they need.

Winning strategies

In the industry, conducting clinical studies and scientific research is a winning strategy. It builds trust by providing solid evidence of a product's effectiveness and health benefits. This sets a company apart from competitors and helps meet regulatory standards. Research also leads to better product formulations and targeted marketing efforts.

Companies in the powder dietary supplements industry can benefit greatly from implementing subscription-based models and loyalty programs. Subscriptions ensure steady revenue and convenience for customers, while also allowing for customization. They also lead to cost savings and provide valuable data on customer preferences.

It's crucial to pinpoint specific groups of consumers with unique needs and preferences. Creating products and marketing strategies tailored to these demographics is key. This approach ensures that products align with what these consumers are looking for, increasing their satisfaction and loyalty.



Powder Dietary Supplements Industry Research Segments

By Ingredient: Vitamins Botanicals Minerals Proteins & Amino Acids Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates Omega Fatty Acids Others

By Application: Energy & Weight Management General Health Bone & Joint Health Gastrointestinal Health Immunity Cardiac Health Diabetes Anti-cancer Applications Lungs Detox/Cleanse Skin/Hair/Nails Sexual Health Brain/Mental Health Insomnia Menopause Anti-Aging Prenatal Health Others

By End User: Adults Pregnant Women Children Infants

By Region: North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA





More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Powder Dietary Supplements Market forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032.

Powder Dietary Supplements Market By Ingredient (Vitamins, Botanicals, Proteins & Amino Acids, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Omega Fatty Acids), By Application (Bone & Joint Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health), By End User, By Region

