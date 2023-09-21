Global Vacuum Metallizing Market Size – Forecasts to 2028
Brooklyn, New York, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global vacuum metallizing market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2028.
The primary factors propelling the market growth are the growing consumer need for customized fashion accessories and the increasing demand for the production of flexible packaging materials, such as food wrappers, pouches, and labels.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Vacuum Metallizing Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the metal type outlook, the aluminum segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global vacuum metallizing market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the application outlook, the decoration segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global vacuum metallizing market from 2023 to 2028
- Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America is expected to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
- Vacuum Metallizing Limited, Vergason Technology, Inc, BOBST, WAYKEN and WEIKE, Dunmore, Materion Corporation, Bühler Group, ULVAC, Inc, Leybold GmbH, and VICO Ltd. among others, are some of the key players in the global vacuum metallizing market
Metal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Copper
- Aluminum
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Decoration
- Insulation
- Improved Barrier Properties
- Others
Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Physical Vapor Deposition
- Chemical Vapor Deposition
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central and South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director- Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
