Tenable Named a Leader in Vulnerability Risk Management by Independent Research Firm

COLUMBIA, Md., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® , the Exposure Management company, today announced that independent research firm Forrester has named the company a Leader in its report, “The Forrester Wave™: Vulnerability Risk Management, Q3 2023.”

The report, which categorizes vendors as Leaders, Strong Performers, Contenders and Challengers, evaluated vendors’ vulnerability risk management (VRM) capabilities based on 28 different criteria. Tenable is top ranked among 11 vendors in the Strategy and Current Offering categories, and among the highest in the Market Presence category. Tenable received the highest possible score (5.0) across 14 different criteria, including Vision, Roadmap and Innovation.

Within the current offering category, the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform , received the highest possible scores (5.0) in the criteria of:

Asset Types to include valuable information regarding assets for several types of remediation teams across a typical enterprise

to include valuable information regarding assets for several types of remediation teams across a typical enterprise Exposure Types that support the widest array of non-CVE related exposures which incorporate the same prioritization formulas, remediation workflows and analyst experience

that support the widest array of non-CVE related exposures which incorporate the same prioritization formulas, remediation workflows and analyst experience Exploitability with demonstrated superior data models that provides thought leadership for calculating likely activity on yet to be exploited vulnerabilities

with demonstrated superior data models that provides thought leadership for calculating likely activity on yet to be exploited vulnerabilities Attack Path Modeling that natively conducts nonintrusive attack simulations to measure the likelihood of threat actors bypassing defenses, and

that natively conducts nonintrusive attack simulations to measure the likelihood of threat actors bypassing defenses, and Out of the Box Reporting that provides a remarkable breadth of information without customization or tags for many levels of decision-makers on what to do now and what to do next

“Tenable sets the tone for proactive security,” according to Forrester’s report. “Today’s goal remains the same with a vision of proactively securing growing and dynamic attack surfaces with its Tenable One platform, one of the first to embrace the exposure management categorization. Tenable’s name recognition and early-to-market platform approach of consolidating preventative events supports its superior, persistent vision, which aligns well with the current direction of the market.”

As companies embrace new technologies, the attack surface has expanded beyond traditional IT, making it challenging for organizations to quantify and act on their exposure to risk. The Tenable One Exposure Management Platform enables organizations to gain comprehensive visibility into their entire attack surface – from IT and OT infrastructure, to web apps, public cloud and identity systems. It enables customers to anticipate threats, disrupt attack paths, prioritize remediation efforts and communicate cyber risk to make better decisions.

“We built Tenable One to change the way organizations approach risk,” said Mark Thurmond, chief operating officer, Tenable. “Siloed, disjointed security programs are ineffective at building cyber resilience and lack the context needed to help organizations act efficiently. Our platform approach to exposure management flips this notion on its head. Tenable One provides organizations with comprehensive visibility, rich exposure data and context-driven risk analytics to reduce risk specific to their environments.”

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com .