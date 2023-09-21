Meritage Homes Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for November 1, 2023

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH), the fifth largest public homebuilder in the U.S., plans to release the Company's third quarter 2023 results on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 after the market closes. Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023. The call will be webcast with an accompanying slideshow, both available on the "Investor Relations" page of the Company's website at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available online at https://investors.meritagehomes.com. Telephone participants will be able to join by dialing in to 1-877-407-6951 US toll free or 1-412-902-0046 on the day of the call.

A replay of the call will be available via webcast beginning at approximately 11:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time) on November 1, 2023 and extending through November 14, 2023, at https://investors.meritagehomes.com.

About Meritage

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE: MTH) is the fifth-largest public homebuilder in the United States, based on homes closed in 2022. The Company offers energy-efficient and affordable entry-level and first move-up homes. Operations span across Arizona, California, Colorado, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah.

Meritage Homes has delivered over 170,000 homes in its 37-year history, and has a reputation for its distinctive style, quality construction, and award-winning customer experience. The Company is an industry leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, a ten-time recipient of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s ("EPA") ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for Sustained Excellence Award since 2013 for innovation and industry leadership in energy-efficient homebuilding, and the recipient of the EPA’s 2023 Market Leader Award for Certified Homes as well as the EPA’s 2023 Indoor airPLUS Leader Award.

For more information, visit www.meritagehomes.com.

Contact: Emily Tadano, VP Investor Relations and ESG (480) 515-8979 investors@meritagehomes.com



