Arcimoto Enters into Contract Manufacturing Agreement with MOBIUS.energy to Build Battery Packs for the Aviation Market

The company will utilize MOBIUS technology to increase internal charging capabilities and aim to cut charging time down to ten minutes

EUGENE, Ore., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcimoto , Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of rightsized, ultra-efficient small footprint electric vehicles for moving people and things, today announced it has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with MOBIUS.energy Corporation, a cutting-edge energy technology company, to enhance the charging capabilities of its electric vehicles (EVs), develop MUV based mobile charging solutions and build ultra lightweight aviation batteries. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the electric vehicle industry, paving the way for faster, more efficient charging and expanding Arcimoto's reach into the charging market.



Under the terms of the contract agreement, Arcimoto will manufacture MOBIUS packs for their current and future customers. The MOBIUS packs are set to radically transform EV charging with rapid charging capabilities. Upon the successful launch and testing of the prototypes, Arcimoto plans to integrate MOBIUS technology into its production vehicles for mobile charging and achieve charging times of less than ten minutes, from zero to full charge.

"Our collaboration with MOBIUS is a game-changer for the electric vehicle industry,” said Chris Dawson, chief executive officer at Arcimoto. “By leveraging MOBIUS’ cutting-edge energy technology, we are not only revolutionizing EV charging but also facilitating the electrification of the aviation industry. We are excited to embark on this journey with MOBIUS and deliver unparalleled value to our customers."

This contract will accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles and extend innovative energy solutions to new markets. Together, Arcimoto and MOBIUS are driving positive change in the transportation industry. With MOBIUS technology on board, Arcimoto vehicle owners will experience the convenience of ultra-fast charging, significantly reducing downtime and making electric transportation even more accessible and practical.

“This strategic partnership with Arcimoto is a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize the energy landscape,” MOBIUS.energy CEO Eugene Choi said. “Through shared innovation and strategic synergy, we’re advancing EV charging and sustainable energy solutions into a greener, more accessible future.”

This partnership exemplifies Arcimoto's commitment to pushing the boundaries of electric transportation and sustainability. With the integration of MOBIUS technology, Arcimoto is positioned to offer an even more compelling and eco-friendly transportation solution to its customers.

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto is a pioneer in the design and manufacture of rightsized, ultra-efficient, incredibly fun electric vehicles for everyday mobility. Built on the revolutionary three-wheel Arcimoto Platform, our vehicles are purpose-built for daily driving and local delivery, all at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Based in Eugene, Oregon, the Arcimoto team is dedicated to creating world-class EVs that make the world a better place. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com .

