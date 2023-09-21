Advanced Technology Recycling Expands Fleet and Refines Mission to Strengthen Commitment to Customers and Sustainability

PENSACOLA, Fla., Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR), a U.S.-based R2v3 Certified Woman-Owned LLC, was established in 2002 with a mission to provide transparent and compliant IT asset management and disposition solutions. With eight strategically located facilities across the nation, ATR is uniquely positioned to serve Business-to-Business customers' evolving needs. This commitment to excellence is reflected in ATR's latest fleet expansion, which includes two new Dodge ProMaster 2500 Cargo Vans and one 2020 International Lonestar Semi Tractor.



ATR's Fleet: Empowering Customer-Centricity and Sustainability

ATR's dedication to its customers and the environment is at the core of its recent fleet enhancements. These additions signify ATR's unwavering commitment to:

Direct Asset Transfer: By bolstering its fleet, ATR can now seamlessly transfer customer equipment, eliminating the need for third-party intermediaries. This ensures a secure and transparent chain of custody, offering customers peace of mind.

Flexible Scheduling: The expanded fleet empowers ATR to schedule customer pickups at the convenience of the customer, eliminating reliance on brokered vehicles and associated delays.

Cost-Effective Operations: ATR's decision to manage its fleet in-house reduces its dependence on costly brokered loads, enabling ATR to offer competitive pricing while maintaining the highest service standards.

Community Impact: ATR's fleet expansion contributes to local communities by creating employment opportunities for both semi and box truck drivers, promoting economic growth.

Scalability: The new additions provide ATR with the capability to tackle large-scale projects by leveraging resources from various ATR locations, ensuring successful execution.



Streamlining Operations for Efficiency and Sustainability

In pursuit of operational excellence, ATR is taking significant steps to centralize scheduling and truck movements. This ambitious project has already demonstrated substantial cost savings. By creating a centralized hub, ATR optimizes asset utilization, reduces emissions, and enhances overall customer service.

The centralized model not only streamlines logistics but also ensures compliance across all ATR locations, guaranteeing the consistent use and accurate upload of correct paperwork versions. This initiative is expected to save the company thousands annually while reducing its carbon footprint.

By unifying dispatch and fleet maintenance under one roof, ATR can enhance vehicle maintenance and repair processes, ensuring trucks are promptly serviced and back on the road. This efficiency extends to rental solutions, minimizing downtime for essential deliveries.

Prioritizing Safety and Compliance

ATR is dedicated to staying current with FMCSA and DOT requirements. Weekly meetings with drivers provide a platform to address new regulations, discuss driver concerns, and ensure that all safety protocols are met. This commitment to compliance underscores ATR's dedication to safety and professionalism.

Unlocking the Power of Geotab and AI Technology

The Geotab platform, renowned for its flexibility and reliability, serves as the foundation for ATR's leap forward in ensuring a secure and transparent chain of custody. This technology integration empowers ATR in the following ways:

Real-Time Insights: Geotab's platform allows ATR to collect data from vehicle sensors and diagnostics in real time. This means that ATR can closely monitor the performance and status of its fleet, ensuring optimal efficiency and safety.

Advanced Video Monitoring: ATR has gone a step further by incorporating forward and aft-facing cameras and cargo compartment video feeds into its vehicles. These cameras provide invaluable visual insights into the condition and handling of customer equipment, making it possible to detect and address any issues promptly.

Centralized Monitoring: ATR's innovative approach enables centralized monitoring of these video feeds. This means that the condition and handling of customer assets are under constant surveillance, enhancing security and transparency.

Secure Chain of Custody: Through these integrated technologies, ATR has raised the bar for providing the industry's most secure chain of custody. Customers can have complete confidence that their equipment is handled with the utmost care and accountability.

Shaping the Future of Asset Management and Disposition

The incorporation of AI-driven vehicle data collection aligns perfectly with ATR's commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry. By leveraging Geotab's capabilities and enhancing them with advanced video monitoring, ATR is not only enhancing its own operations but also raising industry standards for security and transparency.

This technological leap is a testament to ATR's dedication to providing its customers with the highest level of service. It reinforces ATR's position as an industry leader and demonstrates its relentless pursuit of excellence.

About ATR

Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) is a U.S. based Certified Woman Owned LLC formed in 2002 with eight locations strategically positioned nationwide to meet the growing needs of Business-to-Business customers seeking transparent, compliant IT asset management and disposition solutions. ATR's commitment to excellence is driven by its mission-first approach, ensuring dedicated, reliable, and efficient service. Learn more at www.Atrecycle.com

For media inquiries, please contact: Support@ATrecycle.com or call toll free at 877-781-7779