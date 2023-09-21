Mama’s Creations Receives Three QVC® 2023 Customer Choice Food Awards

Company Wins Awards Fifth Year in a Row, Having Won “I Could Eat This Everyday”, Best Sauce and Best Smart Swap

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh Deli prepared foods, today announced that QVC customers have again voted MamaMancini’s products as #1 in the “I Could Eat This Everyday”, Best Sauce and Best Smart Swap categories during the 2023 QVC Customer Choice® Food Awards.

Each fall QVC customers cast their ballots in its most exclusive poll, the Customer Choice Awards. Every year, QVC polls their customers to select their top products, this year across 31 food categories. MamaMancini's co-founder Dan Mancini accepted the three awards on behalf of the Company and featured the award-winning products during the awards show which aired on September 20, 2023.

“QVC is a household name and, in many ways, is the voice of the American consumer,” said Adam L. Michaels, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mama’s Creations. “To that end, it is truly an honor to receive this level of recognition for the fifth year in a row – beating out countless superb food products offered on QVC – a testament to the joy our products continue to bring to QVC’s loyal consumers. We deeply value our relationship with their viewers and I look forward to continuing to nurture our relationship with QVC in the years to come through the introduction of incremental new products, such as our recently introduced and highly successful MamaMancini’s chicken cutlets produced at our Farmingdale facility.”

Dan Mancini, Co-Founder of MamaMancini’s, added: “Winning yet another QVC Customers Choice Award is truly an emotional moment for me – it’s incredibly fulfilling to see our family recipe so widely recognized and cherished by so many, especially for the newly introduced ‘I Could Eat This Everyday’ category. It was an honor to accept the award on-air at QVC, allowing us to show our gratitude to their large base of engaged viewers nationally.”

QVC has a reach into over 100 million homes in North America and is estimated to be the largest direct to consumer marketer in North America. Mama’s Creations sells a wide variety of MamaMancini’s brand Italian foods spanning beef, chicken and turkey – produced across both of the Company’s facilities – on QVC’s platform direct on live appearances, auto ships, and online purchases.

About Mama’s Creations, Inc.

Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAMA) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of fresh deli prepared foods, found in over 8,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit https://mamascreations.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2023 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

