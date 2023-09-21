U.S. Government Awards GlobalFoundries New $3.1 Billion, 10-Year Contract for Secure Chip Manufacturing

With $3.1 billion spending ceiling, new 10-year contract provides U.S. Dept. of Defense an assured supply of securely manufactured semiconductors for use in the nation’s most sensitive applications

MALTA, New York, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has awarded GlobalFoundries (Nasdaq: GFS) (GF) a new 10-year contract for a supply of securely manufactured, U.S.-made semiconductors for use across a wide range of critical aerospace and defense applications.



With an initial award of $17.3 million this month and an overall 10-year spending ceiling of $3.1 billion, the new contract provides the DoD and its contractors with access to GF’s semiconductor technologies manufactured at its U.S. facilities. These GF facilities are DoD-accredited to the highest security level, Trusted Supplier Category 1A, which implements proven stringent security measures to protect sensitive information and manufacture chips with the highest levels of integrity to ensure they are uncompromised.

In addition to secure chip manufacturing for DoD systems used on land, air, sea, and in space, the new contract provides the DoD and its contractors with access to GF’s robust design ecosystem, IP libraries, early-access to new technologies in development, quick and efficient prototyping, and full-scale volume manufacturing. The contract was awarded through the DoD’s Defense Microelectronics Activity (DMEA) Trusted Access Program Office (TAPO).

“GF is proud to begin this new chapter of our decades-long partnership with the U.S government, and to continue serving as the leading supplier of securely manufactured essential chips for the U.S. aerospace and defense industry,” said Mike Cadigan, chief corporate and government affairs officer at GF. “This partnership provides DoD programs with ‘front-door access’ to advanced technologies in a way that is scalable and highly efficient. For this work, GF is accredited to provide the right level of security required for each program, from GF’s industry leading GF Shield protections, to strictly export controlled handling (e.g. ITAR), to the highest level of accredited microelectronics manufacturing security on the planet, Trusted Category 1A.”

This new contract is the third sequential 10-year contract of its kind between the DoD and the Trusted Foundry business team at GF and is the latest milestone in the longstanding partnership between the department and the company. Click here to learn more about the importance and impact of GF’s Trusted Foundry accreditations.

