Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market is Expected to Reach $7.7 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

Chicago, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Surveillance industry is poised for significant growth in the near future as the global healthcare community recognizes the urgent need to combat the growing threat of drug-resistant pathogens. With advances in technology, including genomics, machine learning, and big data analytics, surveillance systems will become more sophisticated, enabling real-time monitoring of AMR trends at a global scale. Public and private sectors will increasingly collaborate to establish robust data-sharing networks, facilitating the rapid detection of emerging resistance patterns and the development of targeted interventions. Investment in research, diagnostics, and novel antimicrobial therapies will drive innovation within the industry, ultimately aiming to safeguard our ability to effectively treat infectious diseases in the face of evolving microbial threats.

Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $5.9 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $7.7 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. Growth in this market is majorly driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of infections caused by drug-resistance pathogens, innovations in diagnostic technologies and growing government initiatives to combat antimicrobial-resistance species.

Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $5.9 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $7.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Solution, Application, and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Growth opportunities in emerging economies Key Market Drivers Growing prevalence of infections caused by drug-resistance pathogens

Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance market major players covered in the report, such as:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Biomerieux (France)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Danaher (US)

Luminex Corporation (US)

Bruker (US)

Merck KgaA (Germany)

Bio-Rad (US)

Qiagen (Germany)

Abbott Laboratories (US)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

OpGen, Inc. (US)

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (US)

Lumed (US)

BioSpace (US)

Cepheid (US)

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (US)

Liofilchem S.r.l. (Italy)

Alifax S.r.l. (Italy)

Bioanalyse (Turkey)

and Among Others

The study categories the antimicrobial resistance surveillance Market based on soultion , application, end user, and regional and global level.

Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market, by Solution

Diagnostic kits

Diagnostic systems

Surveillance software

Services

Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market, by Application

Clinical Diagnostics

Public Health Surveillance

Other Applications

Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market, by End-User

Hospitals & Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

Others

Global Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market, by region

North America US Canada

Europe France Spain UK Italy Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The key stakeholders in the Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance market include:

Distributors, Suppliers, and Commercial Service Providers

Healthcare Service Providers

Manufacturers of Pharmaceutical Products

Clinical Research Organizations (CROs)

Clinical Testing Laboratories

Blood Culture Media Manufacturers

Food & Beverage Manufacturing Companies

Environmental Monitoring Committees

Manufacturers of Environmental Monitoring Products

National & Regional Pollution Control Boards and Organizations

Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

Market Research and Consulting Firms

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) of Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance Market:

Which are the top industry players in the global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market?

The top market players in the global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market include Cepheid (US), Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (US), Liofilchem S.r.l. (Italy), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Biomerieux (France), Bruker (US), Danaher (US), Merck KgaA (Germany), Luminex Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), BioSpace (US), Bio-Rad (US), Qiagen (Germany), Abbott Laboratories (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), OpGen, Inc. (US), Wolters Kluwer N.V. (US), Lumed (US), Alifax S.r.l. (Italy), and Bioanalyse (Turkey).

What are some of the major drivers for this market?

Growing prevalence of infections caused by drug-resistance pathogens and innovations in diagnostic technologies.

What global antimicrobial resistance surveillance segments have been included in this report?

This report contains the following segments:

Solutions

Application

End User

Which end users have been included in the global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market?

This report contains the following end-users segments:

Hospitals & Clinics

Research & Academic Institutes

Others

Which geographical region accounted for the highest growth in the global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market?

The global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific accounted for the highest growth in the global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market.

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, segment, and forecast the antimicrobial resistance surveillance market by solution, application, end user, and region

To provide detailed information about the factors influencing the market growth (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze micromarkets1 with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall antimicrobial resistance surveillance market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for key players

To estimate and forecast the size of the antimicrobial resistance surveillance market in five main regions (along with their respective key countries), namely, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa.

To profile the key players and analyze their market shares and core competencies3

To track and analyze competitive developments such as product launches, agreements, partnership, and acquisitions in the global antimicrobial resistance surveillance market

To benchmark players within the antimicrobial resistance surveillance market using the competitive leadership mapping framework, which analyzes market players on various parameters within the broad categories of business strategy, market share, and product offering.

