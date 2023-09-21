Technology Computer-Aided Design Market to Reach US$ 333.8 Million in Revenue By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫-𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 (𝐓𝐂𝐀𝐃) 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 revenue was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐𝟎𝟐.𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to reach 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟑𝟑.𝟖 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟓.𝟕% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
An essential component of the electronic design automation (EDA) environment, the technology computer-aided design (TCAD) market has developed into a key participant in the larger electronics business. The demand for cutting-edge semiconductors and the migration to Cloud-based TCAD solutions are driving the growth of the global market. During the anticipated period, Europe will experience significant expansion in the market.
From computers and smartphones to the more complex Internet of Things (IoT) devices and artificial intelligence (AI) modules, semiconductors provide the basis of a wide range of electronic gadgets. The electronics sector has seen unheard-of expansion in recent years. For instance, in 2022, about 1.2 billion smartphones were shipped worldwide, accounting for close to 40% of all semiconductor sales. This impetus is mostly due to the rising demand for sophisticated semiconductors. According to a recent market analysis, the worldwide semiconductor industry's revenue was US$ 600 billion in 2022, a remarkable 6.5% growth from the previous year.
The technology computer-aided design (TCAD) market has seen tremendous growth as a result of the digital transformation wave and rising cloud computing adoption. Recent research shows that, compared to 30% five years ago, approximately 55% of new TCAD installations in commercial settings were cloud-based. Businesses looking to make use of TCAD's advantages without incurring astronomical upfront expenses now have a more financially feasible option thanks to the recent boom in cloud-based TCAD systems, which lower upfront costs by 40–50%. In addition, most cloud service providers offer 99.9% uptime, allowing design teams to operate without interruption and accelerating the time it takes for electronic items to reach the market. Thus, these elements will encourage market expansion.
𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠: 𝐀 𝐑𝐨𝐨𝐦 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧
TCAD tools are increasingly incorporating machine learning and artificial intelligence. According to current estimates, companies using AI-powered TCAD solutions have seen productivity benefits of up to 25% throughout the design and prototyping stages.
The enterprise adoption rate also offers insightful data. While major multinational firms have historically been the major users of TCAD technologies (with an acceptance rate of 85%), over the past two years, medium-sized businesses have seen an increase in usage of 10%. The more widely available cloud-based TCAD solutions and the obvious ROI these technologies promise is largely to blame for this development. The role of the educational sector cannot be emphasized. Globally, universities have increased their spending on TCAD tools by 12% just in the last year.
𝐂𝐌𝐎𝐒 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝟒𝟏% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The CMOS sector, which holds a commanding 40.7% market share, is a tribute to the widespread adoption of CMOS technology in a wide range of electronic products. As CMOS is widely used and has such low power requirements and good noise immunity, there is a huge market for TCAD tools that can effectively design and optimize CMOS-based systems.
Furthermore, as CMOS technology advances, the complexity of design and the difficulties posed by device variability call for comprehensive TCAD simulations. Its sustained significance in the Technology computer-aided design (TCAD) market landscape is further highlighted by the segment's expected CAGR of 6.6%.
𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝟐𝟖% 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
The electrical and electronics industry dominates the technology computer-aided design (TCAD) market. Its dominance, with a market share of 27.7%, is a clear indication of the rising demand for cutting-edge electronic systems and goods. The projected CAGR of 7.3% for this market demonstrates its ongoing expansion and the constant innovation anticipated in the electronics industry.
Electrical and electronic devices are utilized in a wide range of industries, from consumer electronics like laptops and smartphones to more specialist equipment used in the healthcare, automotive, and aerospace industries. The need for sophisticated TCAD tools for their design and validation increases as these devices continue to develop and become more energy-efficient, compact, and feature-rich.
Furthermore, manufacturers are now able to use electronic components in several applications, including smart fitness items and surgical gadgets, thanks to the expanding trend of chip and other systems shrinking. The market is expected to grow at a faster rate than average over the next few years due to the increasing popularity and awareness of smart fitness devices. As a result, electronic design companies are investing in cutting-edge design software tools to create more advanced and compact products.
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐬 𝐚 𝐋𝐢𝐨𝐧'𝐬 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝟒𝟗.𝟖% 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
With an incredible 49.8% market share, North America is led by the global market. The United States now dominates the global Technology computer-aided design (TCAD) market.
The U.S.'s role as a technical innovator is crucial to this. Even in the face of stringent governmental restrictions and national security worries regarding chip production, American businesses have consistently pushed the limits, propelling the market forward.
The strength of the Technology computer-aided design (TCAD) market in North America is further supported by the existence of numerous powerful software suppliers and semiconductor manufacturing companies. Their combined efforts have firmly established the area as the heart of the worldwide TCAD business.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Technology-related markets for computer-aided design software are consolidated and characterized by fierce rivalry. Additionally, the market has recently seen a variety of inorganic growth tactics used by businesses, including partnerships, acquisitions, and mergers.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞
• Cogenda Software
• Crosslight
• Global TCAD Solutions GmbH
• Graebert GmbH
• NTT Data Mathematical Systems, Inc.
• Silvaco
• Synopsys
• Tiberlab
• Average Price Analysis of TCAD Solutions
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐮𝐭𝐞𝐫-𝐚𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞, 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Conventional TCAD
• Atomistic TCAD
𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
• CMOS
• Image Sensors
• Analog/RF Devices
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞
• Cloud-Based
• On-Premises
𝐁𝐲 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Automotive
• Shipbuilding
• Aerospace & Defense
• Animation
• Architectural Design
• Electrical and Electronics
• Healthcare
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧
• North America
o The US
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o The U.K.
o Germany
o France
o Spain
o Poland
o Belgium
o Finland
o Netherlands
o Portugal
o Sweden
o Switzerland
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o ASEAN
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o UAE
o Saudi Arabia
o Qatar
o South Africa
o Morocco
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Brazil
o Argentina
o Colombia
o Chile
o Peru
o Rest of South America
