Melissa Hughes Awarded Historic Distinction by Entrepreneur Organization
Renowned business leader becomes first African American woman to be certified by EO’s Global Speakers Academy
It's not just an honor; it's a call to action. This achievement shows the business world is changing, giving hope to those dreaming of greatness. Let's redefine success.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trailblazing entrepreneur and thought leader Melissa Hughes has achieved yet another milestone in her illustrious career. Celebrated for her transformative impact on the business landscape, Hughes has become the first African American woman to be certified as a member of the prestigious Entrepreneur Organization's (EO) Global Speakers Academy.
Having made her first million at the age of 31, Hughes has consistently channeled her entrepreneurial prowess into numerous ventures, including best-selling books and sought-after speaking engagements. As a young executive, Hughes was recruited to join Microsoft’s management team, further elevating her expertise in corporate dynamics. With a vision to amplify the power of diversity and entrepreneurial dynamism, she later launched a consultancy. In doing so, she has established herself as a global presence, serving a diverse clientele representing White, Black (American and Caribbean), Hispanic, Indian, and Asian backgrounds. Her clientele comprises 70% women and 30% men, reflecting the breadth and depth of her influence across genders and cultures.
"Wow, can you believe it? I am the first African American woman to receive this certification!" Hughes exclaimed. "It's not just an honor, it's a powerful message calling us to action. This achievement shows how the business world is changing, breaking boundaries and giving hope to so many who dream of achieving greatness. Let's use this as inspiration to go beyond our limits and redefine what success means to us."
Hughes' impact extends beyond boardrooms and lecture halls. The global reach of her Live Rich. The Spread Wealth movement, accessible through liverichspreadwealth.com, is recorded in a recent documentary film, ensuring that her legacy and message will inspire generations to come.
Hughes is a frequent voice on platforms such as Bloomberg, MSNBC, and Investors.com. Featured in over 20 leadership podcasts, including heavy hitters like Llama Lounge and The Playbook, her influence resonates widely. In 2022, her contributions were further acknowledged when she was recognized as one of the Top 50 Women Leaders of Michigan.
Her certification with EO’s Global Speakers Academy is a testament to her indomitable spirit and extraordinary expertise. Established to champion entrepreneurship, the academy endorses business stalwarts equipped to provide invaluable insights to the next generation of business leaders. With this certification, Hughes’ position as a pioneering force in the entrepreneurial realm is further cemented.
A proud alumna of both Furman University and Mercer University's Stetson-Hatcher School of Business, Melissa Hughes is also a distinguished member of the Detroit Athletic Club and the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. As a board member of the Detroit Chapter of the Entrepreneur Organization, Melissa continually harnesses her expertise and network to advocate for emerging entrepreneurs and startups. Learn more about her involvement with the EO Detroit Chapter on their website: www.eodetroit.com. This active involvement underscores her unwavering commitment to nurturing the next generation of business leaders, a commitment further mirrored by the remarkable achievements of her numerous clients.
For more information about Melissa Hughes, interview requests, or speaking engagements, please contact her at press@liverichspreadwealth.com or call 855-937-5779.
