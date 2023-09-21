Marcus Dennis Joins Certell, Inc. as Chief Marketing Officer

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certell, Inc., a nonprofit online curriculum developer, announced that Marcus Dennis has joined the organization as Chief Marketing Officer. Marcus will provide marketing leadership for Certell, as well as its Poptential™ award-winning social studies curriculum, its prison civics program, and its nonprofit college, Huntington Junior College (HJC).



Marcus joins Certell from Indiana University Kelley School of Business, where he served as associate director of marketing. He has versatile corporate and start-up experience in marketing, customer experience, digital media, product launch management, and people leadership for domestic and global organizations in education, technology and health sciences, including more than 25 years at Roche.

“We’re excited to welcome Marcus to the Certell family and look forward to tapping into his expertise in brand building and digital marketing to help make Certell’s programs available to anyone interested in building a better life through education,” said Fred Fransen, president of Certell. “Marcus will be instrumental in helping us reach learners through all phases of life as we expand Certell’s channels and programs.”

Marcus earned his B.S. from Purdue University and an MBA from Anderson University.

Certell is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to foster a generation of independent thinkers. More than 100,000 users from throughout the United States have signed up to use Certell’s Poptential™ family of free social studies courses, and thousands more students are reached through Certell’s college-level courses in law and economics, and SensibleSchool™ instruction for home-schoolers, employees, and inmates. Certell course packages have won a number of awards from EdTech Digest, Tech&Learning, Tech Edvocate, the National Association of Economics Educators, and Civvys. More information is available at certell.org .

