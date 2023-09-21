Wearable Devices to Enhance Apple Watch Series 9 New ‘DoubleTap’ Feature With its Mudra Band Touchless Gesture Control

Using the Mudra Band spatial gestures in tandem with the Apple Watch Double Tap gesture should allow for full touchless control across the Apple product ecosystem

YOKNEAM ILLIT, ISRAEL, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wearable Devices Ltd. (the “Company” or “Wearable Devices”) (Nasdaq: WLDS, WLDSW), a technology growth company specializing in AI-powered touchless sensing wearables, today announced that Apple’s new double tap feature, unveiled with the new Apple Series 9 Watch, is expected to further enhance the utility and consumer experience of Wearable Devices’ Mudra Band. The combination is expected to empower improved touchless control across the Apple product ecosystem, leveraging Wearable Devices’ cutting-edge Air-Touch technology.

Wearable Devices expects that Mudra Band users will be able to leverage its cutting-edge Air-Touch technology with the newly revealed Apple Watch Double Tap gesture, to gain full touchless control across the entire Apple product ecosystem by utilizing the Mudra Band gestures in tandem with the Apple Watch Double Tap gesture. The Company anticipates that users will be able to enhance their productivity and user experience by touchlessly navigating the unique Mudra Band Watch Face, toggle and switch the control to another Apple ecosystem device, and use Air-Touch gestures to touchlessly control the iPhone, iPad, Mac and AppleTV products.

Apple’s new double tap gesture feature enables users to easily control the new Apple Watch Series 9 using just one hand and without touching the display. Users wearing the watch can tap the index finger and thumb together twice to perform common actions on the watch.

The Mudra Band is an AI-powered aftermarket Apple Watch band, which processes data from its accelerometer, gyroscope and proprietary surface nerve conductance sensors. Machine learning algorithms detect the unique pattern of tiny finger movements and changes in wrist neural activity. The Mudra Band’s Air-Touch functionality enables the use of subtle finger movements for point, click, and drag and drop interactions. The user can control devices across the Apple product ecosystem and additional connected devices using discrete gestures such as a tap of the index finger and thumb, the continuous fingertip pressure gesture between these fingers, and the wrist movements.

Asher Dahan, Chief Executive Officer of Wearable Devices, commented, “Apple’s introduction of the double tap feature with their new watch is a huge endorsement of our vision that the world is moving towards touchless interaction with our devices. The pace of technological advancements has historically been dictated by user interfaces, and the Mudra Band turns your hand into the controller and your fingers are the buttons. We expect that spatial computing will continue to grow, and full touchless control of digital devices is closer than ever.”

Recently, the Company announced that the Mudra Band enables full touchless control of devices across the Apple product ecosystem, as demonstrated in this video: https://youtu.be/WwEWojQtO5U

About Wearable Devices Ltd.

Wearable Devices Ltd. is a growth company developing AI-based neural input interface technology for the B2C and B2B markets. The Company’s flagship product, the Mudra Band for Apple Watch, integrates innovative AI-based technology and algorithms into a functional, stylish wristband that utilizes proprietary sensors to identify subtle finger and wrist movements allowing the user to “touchlessly” interact with connected devices. The Company also markets a B2B product, the Mudra Inspire, which utilizes the same technology and functions as the Mudra Band and is available to businesses on a licensing basis. Wearable Devices Is committed to creating disruptive, industry leading technology that leverages AI and proprietary algorithms, software, and hardware to set the input standard for the Extended Reality, one of the most rapidly expanding landscapes in the tech industry. The Company’s ordinary shares and warrants trade on the Nasdaq market under the symbols “WLDS” and ‘WLDSW,” respectively.

