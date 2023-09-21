Submit Release
EU to expand its Solidarity Lanes, Von der Leyen announces in New York

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has announced on X (formerly known as Twitter) that the European Union is expanding its Solidarity Lanes “to bring Ukraine’s grain out to the world, despite Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea”.

Von der Leyen tweeted on 20 September that she had a “very good meeting” with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, and Bulgarian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel at the margins of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly that takes place this week in New York.

“We appreciate Ukraine’s effective measures to prevent any market distortions in the neighbouring Member States. Romania and Bulgaria are playing a vital role in ensuring Ukraine’s exports can flow,” Von der Leyen wrote on X.

“Together — Ukraine, the EU, Romania, and Bulgaria — we discussed alternative routes which will help significantly increase volumes of transit while also decreasing pressure on Romanian and Bulgarian domestic markets,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on X after the meeting.

