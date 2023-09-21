Sakharov Prize 2023: Pro-European People of Georgia and Nino Lomjaria are among nine nominees

Pro-European People of Georgia and Nino Lomjaria, former Public Defender of Georgia, have made the list of nominations for the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, the highest tribute paid by the EU to human rights work.

The Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) and political groups presented their candidates for the Sakharov Prize 2023 on 20 September.

The pro-European people of Georgia and Nino Lomjaria, former Public Defender of Georgia, were nominated by the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR).

Other nominees include Jina Mahsa Amini (the 22-year-old woman who died in September 2022 after being arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly not wearing her hijab), the women’s rights movement in Iran, education activists from Afghanistan, Elon Musk and others.

The winner will be announced in October and the award ceremony will take place during the December plenary sitting in Strasbourg.

