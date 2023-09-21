Portfolio of Investment Opportunities Ungheni

The portfolio of investment opportunities contains information and data about 20 businesses and investment projects in the Ungheni region from various fields: agriculture, agro-tourism, light industry, etc. Each investment profile contains general information about the business/project and the investment offer. The purpose of the investment portfolio is to attract investments and stimulate the economic development of the Ungheni region.

The portfolio of investment opportunities was created with the support of the ‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions’ programme, financed by the EU and implemented by UNDP and UNICEF.