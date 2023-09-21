Portfolio of Investment Opportunities Cahul

The portfolio of investment opportunities contains information and data about 20 businesses and investment projects in the Cahul region from various fields: agriculture, tourism, trade, food industry, HoReCa, winegrowing, industrial parks, etc. Each investment profile contains general information about the business/project and the investment offer. The purpose of the investment portfolio is to attract investment and stimulate the economic development of the Cahul region.

The portfolio of investment opportunities was created with the support of the ‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions’ programme financed by the EU and implemented by UNDP and UNICEF.